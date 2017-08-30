Car Videos

Shred some Tires at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed!

2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed Burnouts, Donuts, and Launches

Ten-minutes of the best tire-shredders.

Burnouts, donuts, and launches, Oh My! The 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed may have been held at the start of summer, but we’re still enjoying the hell out of it. The sheer overload of super cars, sports cars, race cars, classics, and more takes a long time to digest, and we’re feeling gassy with all this tire smoke.

2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed Burnouts, Donuts, and Launches

Thanks to hampshirephoto, we have a ten-minute cut of some of the best burnouts, donuts, drifts, and launches from the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed with some of our favorite cars. Whether it’s Ferrari, McLaren, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz/AMG, Aston Martin, or any other marque, you’ll likely be able to find something to tickle your fancy here.

So, turn up that volume to 11 and enjoy!

Source: hampshirephoto YouTube

What was your favorite tire shredder at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed?

Comments

