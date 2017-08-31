Let’s Get BOOSTED with G-Power’s new E9X BMW M3 Superchargers!

Still having fun with that V-8.

It’s been quite some time since the E9X-generation BMW M3 was replaced by the new turbocharged M3 and M4. Despite the new tech and force-fed nature of the F80 and F82 models, there is still a loyal fanbase that loves the high-revving V-8 engines in the E9X-generation M3. So, G-Power has refined their tried-and-true supercharger system and now offers five stages of force-fed fun for the V-8.

Fans of the high-revving, naturally-aspirated S65 V-8 engine found in the E9X-generation BMW M3 can rejoice because there’s some relatively affordable power on the market from G-Power. The German company now offers five different supercharger systems that utilize their innovative, race-tested ASA supercharger system at its core. This provides instant throttle response and a fat powerband that lasts all the way to the redline.

The first of the five G-Power upgrade packages is the SK I that pushes output to 520 horsepower and 369 lb-ft. of torque for 5,999 euros. The next step up is the SK II that helps generate 600 horsepower and 420 lb-ft. of torque for 7,999 euros. Throw in another thousand euros and you’ll get the SK II CS that packs 630 horsepower and 435 lb-ft. of torque.

The big guns start with the 24,999-euro G-Power SK III RS supercharger upgrade that gives the BMW M3 a whopping 680 horsepower and 457 lb-ft. of torque. For those that want it all, they can opt for the G-Power SK III RR that has a monstrous 720 horsepower and 479 lb-ft. of torque for 39,950 euros and includes an increase of displacement to 4.5 liters.

Another benefit of the G-Power supercharger systems is that you can start at the “bottom” with the SK I package and upgrade further step-by-step from the basic kit in the future.

All five of the G-Power supercharger systems are currently available from the German tuning company for the E9X-generation BMW M3.

G-Power BMW M3 Supercharger Specifications

G-Power Supercharger Systems:

SK I: 520 hp (382 kW)/ 369 lb-ft. – plus 100 hp – starting at 5.999.- €

SK II: 600 hp (441 kW)/ 420 lb-ft. – plus 180 hp – starting at 7.999.- €

SK II CS: 630 hp (463 kW)/ 435 lb-ft. – plus 210 hp – starting at 8.999.- €

SK III RS: 680 hp (500 kW)/ 457 lb-ft. – plus 260 hp – starting at 24.999.- €

SK III RR: 720 hp (529 kW)/ 479 lb-ft. – plus 300 hp – starting at 39.950.- €*

*(incl. displacement upgrade to 4.5l)

Source: G-Power

