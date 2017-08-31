Car Videos

Now This is a Seriously Close Call for one Cameraman!

Posted on

Close Call Drag Race Explosion

Dodged a bullet.

Being trackside at a raceway isn’t always the safest place. Officials, workers, and members of the media do their best to stay out of harm’s way as much as possible and put themselves in the safest position possible. However, sometimes, things get a little too close for comfort.

At Alaska Raceway Park on July 4th, 2017, John Dixon was driving the Trophy Hunter AA/FA on the drag strip. After doing a warm-up burnout and lining up for the race, Dixon gunned it with the hopes of taking home the fastest time. However, the car wasn’t able to handle the pressure and it’s blower motor exploded into a giant ball of flames.

Close Call Drag Race Explosion

The trackside cameraman was mere feet away when the explosion happened, and caught the entire thing on video (and almost in his face). After reviewing the footage, the cameraman narrowly escaped being hit by some flying metal fragments from the engine, avoiding some serious injury.

Thankfully, Dixon was also unharmed from the explosion.

Just be careful out there if you’re trackside, folks!

Source: alaskaerjs YouTube

How scared would you be to stand trackside after escaping this explosion?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Novitec 570GT Novitec 570GT
341
Aftermarket Tuning News

Novitec Turns the McLaren 570GT up to 646 HP!
Vorsteiner McLaren MP4-12C Vorsteiner McLaren MP4-12C
277
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: McLaren MP4-12C with Vorsteiner VFE-403 Wheels
F12Berlinetta ADV.1 Wheels F12Berlinetta ADV.1 Wheels
276
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Ferrari F12Berlinetta with ADV05 M.V2 SL Series Wheels
M4 Brixton Forged PF1 Ultrasport+ M4 Brixton Forged PF1 Ultrasport+
268
BMW

Featured Fitment: Sakhir Orange BMW M4 with Brixton Forged PF1 Ultrasport+ Wheels
Aston Martin Vantage AMR Pro Goodwood Aston Martin Vantage AMR Pro Goodwood
261
Aston Martin

This is the Aston Martin Vantage AMR Pro
Best Exhaust Notes at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed Best Exhaust Notes at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed
226
Car Videos

Here’s the 7 Best Sounding Cars at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed!
Mansory Mulsanne Mansory Mulsanne
225
Aftermarket Tuning News

The Mansory Bentley Mulsanne is rather Reserved
Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta Dirt Donuts Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta Dirt Donuts
220
Car Videos

Watch this Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta Drift in the Dirt!
Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender The End Edition Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender The End Edition
203
A Kahn Design

Celebrate with the Chelsea Truck Co. Defender ‘The End Edition’ Station Wagon
Audi R8 vs DJI Inspire 2 Turbo Drone Audi R8 vs DJI Inspire 2 Turbo Drone
201
Audi

Watch an Audi R8 V10 Take on a DJI Inspire 2 Turbo Drone
To Top