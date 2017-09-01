The new Bentley Continental GT is the Standard of Luxury

Dynamics, Technology, and Style.

The newest, third-generation Bentley Continental GT is here and it’s taking a huge step into the future without forgetting its past. Built, designed, and engineered in Britain, the new Bentley Continental GT packs new technology inside and out that makes it a superb driver while enhancing luxury. Even with the added electronics, the new model still retains the classic handcrafted opulence that sets it apart from the rest of the automotive world.

“Bentley has been at the forefront of luxury Grand Touring for nearly one hundred years. The new, third-generation Continental GT is the pinnacle of our design and engineering achievements and marks the next step in Bentley’s journey,” said Wolfgang Dürheimer, chairman and chief executive of Bentley Motors.

“We are the world leader in luxury mobility and our products and services define new luxury in the automotive world. The new Continental GT encapsulates our desire to innovate as well as celebrate our heritage and take the Bentley ownership experience to the next, unparalleled level.”

The new Bentley Continental GT is even more striking and modern than its predecessors. Much of the grand tourer’s design takes after the EXP 10 Speed 6 concept car, such as its sculpted and defined body. The entire aluminum body was created using Super Formed technology that heats the alloy up to 500-degrees Celsius to create a precise, complex shape. The new Continental GT is the first production vehicle ever to have an entire body side made using the Super Formed process.

The Bentley Continental GT’s lightweight skin covers a longer and sleeker figure thanks to the front wheels being moved 135 mm forward. This allowed designers to extend the hood and move the engine further back while lowering the nose for a classic grand touring profile. The iconic “power line” is still prominently on display that runs from the headlights to the powerful rear fenders. At the rear, new elliptical-shaped taillights mimic the shape of the tailpipes that sit below. The exhaust pipes also feature a complex perforated sleeve that helps to reduce exhaust temperatures.

Those taillights utilize new LED Matrix technology. Here, the LEDs create a cut-crystal effect to display a three-dimensional image. LED Matrix technology is also featured in the headlights where new cut-crystal glasses create a rich, diamond-like illumination that bathes the road ahead.

The new Bentley Continental GT comes standard with 21-inch wheels in two available styles. Optionally, customers can select 22-inch lightweight forged wheels with a hand-finished option. Behind those wheels sit 15 mm larger brake discs that now measure a mighty 420 mm in diameter.

Sitting beneath that sheetmetal is a new and improved version of Bentley’s 6.0-liter W-12 TSI engine. The twin-scroll turbocharged W-12 is 24-percent shorter than a traditional V-12 and sits farther back than before in the new Bentley Continental GT. New computers make 300 million software calculations per second and help to produce 626 horsepower and 664 lb-ft. of torque. This is sent through a new dual-clutch, eight-speed transmission with quicker gearshifts, which allows the grand tourer to reach 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds from rest and hit a top speed of 207 mph.

While the W-12’s power grabs headlines, it’s also more efficient. Start-Stop technology cuts down on consumption as well as the new Bentley Variable Displacement system that shuts down half of the engine under specific conditions.

Part of what gives the new Bentley Continental GT better overall performance is the new Active All-Wheel-Drive System. Instead of the previous 60:40 power split in the previous-generation model, the third-generation Continental has a variable front-to-rear torque split that is calculated on the driving conditions. Rear-wheel drive is used as much as possible for better driving dynamics with the system sending power to the front wheels when required. This cuts down on understeer experienced in fixed all-wheel drive systems.

Bentley has also sunk a ton of technology into the chassis of the new Continental GT. The new Bentley Dynamic Ride system is a state-of-the-art 48-volt roll control system that instantly adjusts electronic actuators on the front and rear anti-roll bars to counteract lateral rolling forces and exert maximum tire contact on the rad. This system allows the new Continental GT to be dynamic yet supremely comfortable at the same time. The air suspension was also updated and now utilizes three-chamber air springs that improves air volume in the softest setting by 60-percent. The latest-gen Continuous Damping Control (CDC) instantly adjusts damper forces for better handling as well and works alongside the Electronic Power-Assisted Steering (EPAS) to provide better comfort and dynamics.

Inside, the Bentley Continental GT is packed with technology and luxury. Laminated acoustic glass encloses the cockpit and reduces exterior noise by nine decibels. An industry-first Bentley Rotating Display is used. No screen is initially visible in the center of the dashboard where the veneer goes across, seamlessly. After pressing the engine start button, the middle veneer moves forward and rotates to reveal Bentley’s largest-ever 12.3-inch retina-quality digital MMI display with configurable three-window home screen.

Three analog dials that display the outside temperature, compass, and chronometer are also part of the Bentley Rotating Display and add a more traditional element to the interior. High-quality natural leather hides and rare, sustainably-sourced veneers such as Koa are used alongside hand-polished chrome. More than 10-square-meters of wood are used in each Bentley Continental GT and are hand-laid over the course of nine hours.

The dashboard in the new Bentley Continental GT is designed to mirror the Bentley badge with a wide, long, and curving shape that encompasses the driver and passenger as it seamlessly flows into the doors. The center console was designed after the lower fascia and can be had in a mechanic finish that’s modeled after fine automatic Swiss watches. The first of its kind in the automotive world features a 0.6-mm thick machined aluminum that forms a linear pattern with 5 mm wide rows at an angle for a three-dimensional finish.

The same three-dimensional approach was used with the new diamond knurling leather upholstery. New pillow knurling on the switches and controls is also used and can be had on the Bullseye cents, bezels, and other controls. Bronze inserts sit between the primary controls and provide a high-end separation and detail for the luxury grand tourer.

Three audio systems are available on the new Bentley Continental GT. Coming standard is a 10-speaker, 650-Watt system while the middle-of-the-pack option is a 1,500-Watt, 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen system with illuminated gills. Those that love to be swept away in music will opt for the 2,200-watt, 18-speaker Naim system with Active Bass Transucers in the front seats with eight sound modes.

Comfortable yet supportive 20-way adjustable seats come standard in the new Continental GT. The center of each seat has a smooth panel for better heating, cooling, and massage functions while side bolsters help secure driver and passenger during dynamic driving. New ‘Diamond in Diamond’ leather quilting is available that is extremely soft. The new stitching pattern was developed over 18 months and used 712 individually-programmed stitches to create a beautiful three-dimensional array of diamond upholstery.

The new Bentley Continental GT will be offered at launch with the 6.0-liter W-12 engine and a standard palette of 17 exterior colors. In the extended range, customers will be able to choose from up to 70 different colors. A total of 15 carpet options, 15 interior hide options, and eight veneers will also be available. Customers that want even more luxury can opt for the Mulliner Driving Specification.

Bentley Continental GT Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 6.0 liters

Number of Cylinders: W-12

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 635 PS / 626 BHP

Maximum Torque: 664 lb-ft. / 900 Nm

Drive:

Transmission: Eight-speed dual-clutch

Drive System: Active All-Wheel Drive with variable front-to-rear torque split

Performance:

Acceleration 0-60 MPH: 3.6 seconds

Acceleration 0-62 MPH: 3.7 seconds

Top Speed: 207 MPH

Bentley Continental GT Gallery

