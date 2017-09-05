This Land Rover Defender Chelsea Wide Track is Ready to Roll!

A Kahn Design

Land Rover Defender XS 110 Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track

Hitting the dirt, mud, or asphalt in style.

There’s so much to like about the classic Land Rover Defender. The iconic SUV is built to off-road, is simple, straightforward, and reliable. It’s also at home anywhere. The Chelsea Truck Company can also take it to another level of style and capability like they have with this Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI XS 110 Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track.

Land Rover Defender XS 110 Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track

Not only is this Land Rover Defender Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track more exclusive with its vast array of exterior, interior, and hardware upgrades, but it also comes with the assurance of a 20-percent uplift in residual value compared to the standard model, according to the vehicle trade experts at CAP. So, not only is it a future classic, but it’s a solid investment in motoring as well.

The Chelsea Truck Company got to work on this boxy SUV by installing a new front bumper with integrated lighting and a functional bumper sump guard beneath. An X-Lander front grille stares ahead while new mesh hood vents help keep the turbodiesel engine cool. Beefy front and rear wide wings with integrated vents and bolt apertures exude a rugged confidence.

Land Rover Defender XS 110 Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track

The Lamborghini Satin Grey Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI XS 110 Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track also got a few new hardware upgrades for the chassis as well. The suspension was raised with a new lift kit and paired with up-rated gas shocks/steering damper for better off-road capability. Clean, Satin Black Mondial wheels with a stylish fat-five-spoke concave design measure 20 x 9.0 at the front and rear, and are shod in 275/55/20 tires. Painted brake calipers and hard-wearing mud flaps make its purpose known. Finishing it off is a Chelsea Truck Company spare wheel cover.

Land Rover Defender XS 110 Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track

Under the hood, the 2.2-liter turbodiesel inline-four engine gains a bit of power thanks to the Kahn Power Upgrade unit. This plug-and-play unit is easily installed in minutes and can be removed at any time. The auxiliary software tuning system increases power, provides a smoother delivery, and even improves fuel economy. Paired up with the new stainless steel cross-hair exhaust system, the new Kahn Power Upgrade unit provides a significant performance boost for the off-road SUV.

Hiding behind dark-tinted privacy glass in the new Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI XS 110 Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track is an interior that’s geared towards comfort and upscale exclusivity. The factory seats have been replaced with GTB front, middle, and rear folding seats dressed in quilted and perforated black leather. The same upholstery is also worn by the center console, passenger dashboard, grab handles, door panels, instrument binnacle, rear door paneling, headliner, and sun visors for a refined, custom-tailored look.

Land Rover Defender XS 110 Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track

Elsewhere, drivers benefit from a new Kahn billet steering wheel, vented machined aluminum foot pedals, red-colored tachometer and speedometer, and reverse camera. A new Churchill time clock sits front and center while new door entry sill plates, rear cabin access LED lighting, and discreet Kahn branding completes the high-end transformation.

The new Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI XS 110 Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track is currently available from the British company. Customers can also have their own Land Rover Defender custom-tailored by the Chelsea Truck Company with upgrades featured on this model.

Land Rover Defender XS 110 Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track Specifications

Exterior:
-Complete Color Change – Our signature Cromax® paint finish
-X-Lander Front Grille
-Twin Crosshair Exhaust System in Stainless Steel inc. Exhaust Shields
-Front Bumper Replacement including Bumper Lights – Stainless Steel
-Chelsea Truck Company Spare Wheel Cover
-Front Bumper Sump Guard – Aluminum
-Mondial Alloy Wheels – 9×20″ in Volcanic Black
-Shadow Chrome Headlamps
-275x55x20″ Tires – Set of 4
-Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures
-Painted Brake Calipers
-Bonnet Vents with Mesh – Stainless Steel
-CTC Enamel Tailgate Logo
-Rear Mud Flaps in Toughened Rubber – Pair
-Defender Boot Sill Plate

Interior:
-Front Sports GTB Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather
-Rear Folding Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather
-Heated Front Seat Elements
-Passenger Dashboard Top & Grab Handle in Black Leather
-Centre Glovebox in Quilted & Perforated Leather
-Door Cards in Black Leather
-Middle Row Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather
-Instrument Binnacle in Leather
-Rear Passenger Knee Protectors in Black Leather
-Rear Door Panel & Handle in Black Leather
-Hard Wearing Front & Rear Cabin Floor Mats
-Churchill Time Clock Fascia Insert in Black
-Roof Grab Handles with Leather Covers
-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum
-Steering Wheel – Billet & Leather

Land Rover Defender XS 110 Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Do you like the rugged look of the new Land Rover Defender XS 110 Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track?

