Take in the Beauty on the Concept Lawn of the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance!

Concept Lawn 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

Gorgeous machines.

One of the biggest displays of rare and iconic automobiles takes place every year at Pebble Beach during the Concours d’Elegance. The 2017 event was no exception as vehicles that were new, old, concepts, one-offs, customs, etc. ascended on the California golf course for an unforgettable show.

On the Concept Lawn of the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance there were all sorts of concept, prototype, and exotic cars on display. Thankfully, the talented BrianZuk was there to record it all including the sounds of these magnificent beasts.

On display in the video are:
– Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta
– Pagani Huayra Roadster
– Italdesign Automobili Speciali Zerouno
– Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta
– Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet
– Lamborghini Huracán Performante
– 2016 Ford GT Le Mans Winning Race Car
Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Volante
– Spyker Preliator Spyder
Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6E Convertible
– 2018 BMW Z4 Concept
– MSO McLaren 720S
– Infiniti Q60 Project Black S
Acura ARX-05 DPi
– Infiniti Prototype 9
Turn up the volume and enjoy!

Source: BrianZuk

What was your favorite car on the Concept Lawn at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance?

