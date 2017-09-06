Taking a 964 to the next level.

If you’re looking to have a classic Porsche 911 completely revamped and redesigned, you might want to check out the specialists at DP Motorsport in Overath, Germany. They may not go for the high-end exclusiveness like Singer Vehicle Design, but they create a functional tool that’s made to satisfy and get the job done.

Their newest build is the extreme lightweight “Project Yellow” 1990 Porsche 911. This air-cooled 964 was completely gutted and disassembled before being made into a lightweight, road-ready Clubsport racer with a turbo-like widebody.

It all started with the bare shell of the 964 911. DP Motorsport used lightweight carbon fiber body work and gave it the Turbo widebody look. A new DP RS front spoiler lip and SC RS trunk lid add a bit of visual athleticism while alu-hood front hood supports and glass/plexiglass windows cut down on weight. The entire sports car was then covered in Porsche color-114 – the famous ‘Signal Yellow’.

From there, DP Motorsport worked on making the chassis of the Project Yellow Porsche 911 sharper than ever. A full KW Clubsport coilover suspension was installed along with front SuperPro bushings and rear Uniball bearings.

Powering the quick and nimble sports car is a 3.8-liter air-cooled engine that was completely torn down and rebuilt by DP Motorsport just like the body. New Shrick 3.0 mm camshafts, larger 71 mm throttle valves, and an M&M sport exhaust with dual metal catalytic converters were all installed to give the 911 a healthy 325 horsepower output.

That power is sent through a five-speed G50 transmission with a differential lock and 964 RS gears. Lightweight 18-inch OZ Racing Ultraleggera III wheels shod in 225/40/18 front and 295/30/18 rear Michelin Cup II tires serve up loads of grip for the track. A full dynamometer alignment from VGS Motorsport makes it all work together smoothly.

Inside, the dedication to cutting weight and focusing on driving is clearly on display. DP Motorsport installed carbon fiber Pole-Position Recaro seats with four-point OMP harnesses. A bolted DP Motorsport rollover bar was also installed to keep driver and passenger safe in the event of an accident. Facing the driver is a 350 mm Momo sports steering wheel. Carbon fiber also makes up the dashboard and knee rails. Also keeping weight to a minimum is a lightweight fresh air fan, electronically-heated windscreen, motorsport battery in an aluminum housing, and lightweight velour carpet. A mix of leather and Alcantara add a bit of comfort and style for this focused sports car.

The DP Motorsport “Project Yellow” 964 Porsche 911 tips the scales at a mere 2,282 lbs. (without fuel), giving it 25-percent less weight with 30-percent more power. That’s an equation that we can all get behind.

DP Motorsport “Project Yellow” 964 Porsche 911 Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 3.8 liters

Number of Cylinders: Flat-six

Aspiration: Naturally-aspirated

Maximum Horsepower: 324.5 / 329 PS / 242 kW

-Schrick 3.0 mm camshafts

-71 mm throttle valves

-M&M sport exhaust system with dual metal catalytic converters

Drive:

Transmission: G50 five-speed with 964 RS gears

Differential: Locking

Wheels, Tires, Suspension:

Wheels: OZ Racing Ultraleggera III

Wheel Diameter: 18 inches

Tires: Michelin Cup II

Front Tires: 225/40/18

Rear Tires: 295/30/18

Suspension: KW Clubsport coilovers, front SuperPro bushings, rear Uniball bearings

Exterior:

-Turbo widebody

-Carbon fiber body panels

-Front DP RS spoiler lip

-Rear SC RS trunk lid

-Front hood with alu-hood support

-‘Signal Yellow’ paint

-Lightweight glass/plexiglass windows

Interior:

-Recaro Pole-Position carbon fiber seats

-OMP four-point harnesses

-Bolted DP rollover bar

-Momo 350 mm sports steering wheel

-Leather, alcantara, carbon trim

-Carbon fiber dashboard and knee rails

-Lightweight fresh-air fan

-Electronically-heated windscreen

-Lightweight motorsport battery with aluminum housing

-Lightweight velour carpet

DP Motorsport “Project Yellow” 964 Porsche 911 Gallery

Source: DP Motorsport

Would you take the 2,282-lb. DP Motorsport “Project Yellow” 964 Porsche 911 to the track?