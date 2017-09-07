Time to Fly with the new Brabus Rocket 900 Cabrio!

The world’s fastest and most powerful four-seat convertible.

To kick off the summer of 2016, Brabus created the 850 6.0 Biturbo Cabrio. The 838 bhp monster was the fastest four-seat convertible in the world at the time with its 217 mph top speed. Now, the German company is pushing the envelope even further with the new Brabus Rocket 900 Cabrio.

The newest car to be designated as the world’s fastest and most powerful four-seat convertible is the Brabus Rocket 900 Cabrio, and it’s based on the Mercedes-AMG S65 Cabriolet. The name comes from the new Brabus Rocket 900 6.3 V-12 engine that provides all the thrust needed to exceed 217 mph.

The factory twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V-12 engine in the Mercedes-AMG S65 Cabriolet was heavily modified by the Brabus team in Bottrop. The displacement was increased to 6.3 liters thanks to a special billet steel crankshaft and enlarged cylinder bores with matching forged pistons and bill-steel precision-balanced conrods. From there, the factory turbochargers were replaced with units boasting larger compressors and turbines with matching exhaust manifolds.

Sucking that air into the turbochargers on the Brabus Rocket 900 Cabrio is a newly-designed intake system. Here, the Brabus 900 intake module brings in air from the radiator grille via a hood-mounted air duct, through a special air filter box with new filters and intake cross-section, along with “Gold Heat Reflection” to cut down on temperature. The exhaust side of things is also improved with larger 80 mm downpipes getting gasses out more efficiently with the free-flow metal catalytic converters and driver-controlled active sound flaps. It all ends in two dual ceramic tailpipes.

After all the hardware was installed and the engine was lubricated with MOTUL oil, Brabus engineers made it all work together with a new software mapping program that includes a Brabus Start/Stop Memory system that keeps the customer’s most recent driving mode stored after a restart.

In total, the new Brabus Rocket 900 Cabrio produces a whopping 888 bhp (900 HP) at 5,500 RPM and 1,106 lb-ft. of torque at 4,200 RPM. Unfortunately, for reliability reasons, the torque has to be electronically-limited to 885 lb-ft. That power is sent through a beefed up seven-speed automatic gearbox with Brabus limited slip differential and its 40-percent locking rate. This allows the Brabus Rocket 900 Cabrio to reach 62 mph from rest in just 3.9 seconds and hit a top speed in excess of 217 mph.

Handling that kind of power is no easy job, which is why Brabus has outfitted their insane convertible with new Monoblock wheels. Brabus Monoblock “Platinum Edition” wheels measure 21 x 9.0J at the front and 21 x 10.5J at the rear, and are shod in 255/35 ZR21 front and 295/30 ZR21 Continental high-performance tires. On the featured IAA show car, the Brabus Monoblock F “Platinum Edition” wheels are showcased in a Shadow Grey finish. Customers can also opt for the 22-inch Brabus Monoblock G “Platinum Edition” forged wheels as well. Cutting down on the ride height by approximately 15 mm is the Brabus lowering module that’s specifically calibrated to the super convertible’s low-profile tires.

The Brabus Rocket 900 Cabriolet was also given a more aerodynamic suit to handle the triple-digit speeds. The full kit was designed in a wind tunnel and is made in matte or high-gloss carbon fiber to keep weight to a minimum. Up front, a new spoiler attaches right to the factory bumper to reduce lift while custom air intake surrounds help redirect more air into the engine bay and brakes.

As air flows towards the rear, it’s met by new carbon fiber side mirror covers that add a more athletic touch. At the rear of the Brabus Rocket 900 Cabrio, a new carbon fiber diffuser and trunk lid spoiler combo are used to calm airflow and generate downforce for better stability at high speeds.

Brabus has also taken steps to make the interior of the world’s fastest and most powerful four-seat convertible an interior that’s worthy of showing off. New scuff plates illuminate the Brabus logo and can be color-matched to the interior ambient lighting. Aluminum Brabus Race paddle shifters, pedals, and door pins are also used along with a 400 km/h (250 mph) speedometer. The Brabus upholstery shop can also create a truly custom-tailored interior. The featured IAA show car sports a two-tone ‘Mondial Vanilla’ and ‘Mondial Black’ leather interior with decorative stitching and Black and Red topstitching. Brabus carpenters have also replaced the factory wood trim with custom Black Ash wood throughout the interior.

The new Brabus Rocket 900 Cabrio is available as a complete vehicle or based on any current Mercedes-AMG S65 Cabriolet. The new model will be on display at the IAA 2017 in Frankfurt.

Brabus Rocket 900 Cabrio Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 6.3 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-12

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 900 / 888 bhp / 662 kW at 5,500 RPM

Maximum Horsepower: 885 lb-ft. / 1,200 Nm at 4,200 RPM

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 3.9 seconds

Top Speed: Over 217 mph / 350 km/h

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:

Wheels: Brabus Monoblock F “Platinum Edition” (featured on IAA show car)

Wheel Finish: Shadow Grey

Front Wheels: 21 x 9.0J

Rear Wheels: 21 x 10.5J

Tires: Continental high-performance

Front Tires: 255/35 ZR21

Rear Tires: 295/30 ZR21

Suspension: Brabus lowering module (15 mm lower)

Exterior:

-Carbon fiber front spoiler

-Carbon fiber front air intakes

-Carbon fiber side mirrors

-Carbon fiber rear trunklid spoiler

-Carbon fiber rear diffuser

Interior:

-Custom leather upholstery and stitching

-Custom wood or carbon trim

-Brabus Race paddle shifters

-Aluminum pedals and door pins

-Illuminated Brabus door entry sill plates

-400 km/h (250 mph) speedometer

