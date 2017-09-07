Car Videos

Watch this Dodge Viper ACR Team Try to set a Nürburgring Record!

Dodge Viper ACR Nürburgring Nordschleife Lap Attempt

Coming up just a hair short.

The last Dodge Viper rolled off the factory line this summer and we’re really sad to see it go. It was an American demonstration of excess and big-displacement power. It was raced professionally, however, it was never given a proper Nürburgring lap time – until now.

A private team of Dodge Viper enthusiasts and professionals took the now-out-of-production 2017 Dodge Viper ACR to the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife to see if it could break the new lap time record for a production car, held by the Lamborghini Huracan Performante with a 6:52:01 time.

Dodge Viper ACR Nürburgring Nordschleife Lap Attempt

Previously, the Dodge Viper had the title for being the fastest around the ‘Ring twice with the previous-generation ACR. With Lance Arnold behind the wheel, this small team of privateers sought to take it back.

Unfortunately, the team was only able to get times of 7:03.23 and 7:03.45, with the final run (shown in this video) being 7:01.3. While it comes nine seconds short of the Huracan Performante, it’s still a very, very impressive lap time, especially considering the fact that the Huracan Performante has loads of tech, active aero, and all-wheel drive helping it out.

It’s still something that this small privateer team and their car can be very proud of.

Source: FoxProFilms YouTube

Are you sad to see the 2017 Dodge Viper ACR not break the Nürburgring record?

