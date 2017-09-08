Startech Dresses up the Land Rover Discovery for the IAA

All about that style, inside and out.

The Land Rover Discovery is back for an all-new fifth-generation and it’s also coming back to the ‘States. It’s packed with new tech, a unibody construction, and modern design that’s perfect for asphalt excursions with a bit of off-road fun. For the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA), Startech is showing off its newest design program for the Land Rover Discovery, and it’s even more exciting now.

The fresh, modern design of the Land Rover Discovery breaks from the boxier, aged design that it was known for in the fourth-gen model. Startech has taken steps to refine it and add in a bit of testosterone for those that want to make an impression on the road.

The new kit starts out with a Startech front spoiler that attaches to the factory bumper, and extends outwards with raised side flaps. Not only does it look more imposing, but the spoiler helps to cut down on aerodynamic lift for the British SUV.

At the rear, the Land Rover Discovery boasts an add-on bumper component. This piece features a center diffuser-like center-section and specially-designed, integrated tailpipe embellishers that fit the factory exhaust pipes. As an added benefit, the new add-on allows for drivers to use a trailer hitch without modification.

Another highlight on Startech’s Land Rover Discovery design kit are new ‘Union Jack’ inserts on each of the front fenders. The new inserts have a Black and Red color with ‘Startech’ lettering for a more avant-garde look. The color combo also matches the new paint scheme featured on the IAA show car that has a unique high-gloss Black-finished roof.

Completing the new design package for the Land Rover Discovery are new Startech Monostar M wheels. These 22 x 10.0J front and rear five-double-spoke wheels have a special wheel hub cover that mimics the look of a center-locking assembly to match their lightweight, high-strength construction. The new Startech Monostar M wheels are also shod in 295/40 R22 low-profile Continental tires.

The fun also continues inside as well. Here, Startech can install a wide range of accessories such as backlit scuff plates with the Startech logo, floor mats, and aluminum pedals and foot rest. Customers can additionally opt for a wide range of leather and Alcantara upholstery in a virtually limitless palette of colors along with special wood and carbon fiber trim sets.

The new Startech Land Rover Discovery will be on display at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA). Customers can buy individual accessories or order a complete upgrade package from the German company.

Startech Land Rover Discovery Specifications

Exterior:

-Front spoiler with extended side flaps

-Rear bumper add-on with exhaust embellishers

-‘Union Jack’ front fender inserts

Wheels and Tires:

Wheels: Startech Monostar M

Wheel Size: 22 x 10.J

Tires: Continental

Tire Size: 295/40 R22

Interior:

-Startech scuff plates with illuminated logo

-Floor mats with Startech logo

-Aluminum pedals and foot rest

-Custom leather and/or Alcantara upholstery

-Wood or carbon fiber trim

Startech Land Rover Discovery Gallery

Source: Startech

Do you like the new design of the Startech Land Rover Discovery?