Project Kahn adds a bit of Style to the Range Rover Sport HSE Signature Edition

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport HSE Signature Edition

Just right.

Sometimes, a driver just wants to make a few changes to their car to enhance the overall driving experience and get the look that they really want. They don’t need the full-on body kit, engine rebuild, and fully-customized interior; they just want a few things to make it theirs. The Project Kahn Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Signature Edition is just that.

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport HSE Signature Edition

You won’t find a laundry list of aerodynamics, visual enhancements, and styling equipment here, just an SUV that’s been given the custom treatment to make it stand out from the pack.

Project Kahn gave the Range Rover Sport HSE Signature Edition a few new goodies such as a new set of ‘KAHN’ hood and tailgate lettering to provide a bit of contrast to the factory front grille and matching side vents.

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport HSE Signature Edition

Next up was a fresh set of Kahn RS600 wheels. These elegant wheels measure 22 x 9.5 at the front and rear with 285/35/22 tires, and wear a smooth black finish to match the Santorini Black exterior. Newly-painted brake calipers peer from behind the complex spokes of the large wheels as an added bonus.

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport HSE Signature Edition

Inside, Project Kahn gave the Range Rover Sport HSE Signature Edition a more custom feel for drivers and passengers to enjoy. Black quilted and perforated leather adorns the front and rear seats, and is matched by a re-upholstered leather steering wheel hub and Nappa leather door tops. Below the beltline are stainless steel door entry sill plates and vented foot pedals in machined aluminum. A special red enamel Kahn key ring and ‘Kahn Investing in British Industry’ logo are proudly part of the transformation.

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport HSE Signature Edition

The new Project Kahn Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Signature Edition might not be an all-out, fully-customized transformation, but it still sets itself apart from the pack with an array of tailored goodies. The featured model is currently available for £69,999 as a complete vehicle.

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport HSE Signature Edition Specifications

Exterior:
-RS600 Alloy Wheels – 9.5×22″ (Front) & 11×22″ (Rear Concaved)
-KAHN Bonnet & Tailgate Lettering in Black
-Fitted with 285x35x22″ Tires – Set of 4

Interior:
-Steering Wheel Centre Hub Re-upholstered in Leather
-Front & Rear Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather in Black
-Door Tops in Black Nappa Leather
-Kahn Investing in British Industry Logo
-Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel
-Key Ring – Red Enamel with Kahn Logo
-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport HSE Signature Edition Gallery

Would you like to see more upgrades on the Project Kahn Range Rover Sport HSE Signature Edition or is it just the right amount?

