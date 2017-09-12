Get Ready for the new Beginning with the TVR Griffith!

The British automaker is back.

TVR has enjoyed an interesting history since it was first established in 1947 by Trevor Wilkinson. The low-volume British sports car manufacturer created some distinct and often polarizing vehicles until financial and ownership issues caused manufacturing to be virtually non-existent. That all changed when the current management team acquired the brand in 2013 with a new plan and vision that all starts with the new TVR Griffith.

The new TVR Griffith was given a proper British sports car unveiled at the 2017 Goodwood Revival. It evokes the Spirit of Driving inside and out with its design, performance, construction, and more while utilizing Gordon Murray Design Limited’s advanced iStream architecture. It’s athletic yet comfortable enough for daily driving duties without sticking to the trends of growing in size with today’s sports cars. It also employs intelligent engineering instead of complex electronic driving aids to provide a pure experience.

“Today’s unveiling is the culmination of nearly three years of tireless work by the team, and we’re all proud to be able to show the new TVR Griffith to the world,” said Les Edgar, Chairman of TVR. “This is unmistakably a TVR, a British muscle car that’s as awesome and brutal as it is charismatic and refined. Importantly, the new TVR offers levels of technical sophistication, comfort, reliability and practicality never seen by the brand before.”

The new TVR Griffith is built from the ground-up to be a driver’s car. Gordon Murray Design’s innovative iStream architecture manufacturing process utilizes Formula 1 technology to improve safety and cut out unnecessary weight. The architecture is made of carbon composite bonded to steel and aluminum, which is then surrounded by lightweight carbon composite bodywork. This results in a weight less than 2,755 lbs. (1,250 kg) with a perfectly balanced 50:50 weight distribution.

A double-wishbone suspension with adjustable coilovers and concentric springs makes the TVR Griffith light and nimble on its feet. Drivers benefit from an electronic power-assisted steering system that was developed specifically for the Griffith for better usability at low speeds. Six-piston, 370 mm discs sit up front while four-piston, 350 mm brakes sit at the rear, and hide behind staggered 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels for better steering feel and feedback.

Powering the new TVR Griffith is a Cosworth-modified 5.0-liter, naturally-aspirated V-8 engine. Mounted behind the front axle for better weight distribution, the new engine also sits lower thanks to a bespoke lightweight flywheel and clutch, and dry sump oil system. The new V-8 boasts a completely revised ECU that helps push output to 400 bhp/tonne. Putting that to the road is a six-speed manual Tremec Magnum XL gearbox that’s capable of handling 700 lb-ft. of torque at 7,500 RPM. This enables the TVR Griffith to surpass 200 mph and accelerate from 0-60 in under 4.0 seconds.

Visually, the TVR Griffith is designed to evoke the Spirit of Driving. The entire carbon composite body is radical and unique, just like TVR models in the past. LED headlights flank the angular, low-slung grille, and above the deep air intakes. Below, a new splitter makes its presence felt by cutting down on lift. The sculpted hood incorporates air outlets to cool the engine bay even more. A distinct diagonal line runs through the front fenders and integrates brake cooling vents before ending at the side-mounted exhausts at the bottom.

A low, swooping roofline gives the TVR Griffith a sleek, iconic sports car silhouette that perfectly incorporates a full ground effects aerodynamic kit. At the rear, a special concave LED light assembly creates the impression of speed. Here, a new diffuser and electronically-deploying spoiler work together to optimize airflow and downforce for better stability at high speeds.

The TVR Griffith is only the second production vehicle to use a completely flat floor. This, coupled with the ground effects aerodynamic package, helps create a vacuum beneath the sports car and keep it planted at higher speeds. Despite its impressive and loud design, it’s the most compact car in its class, keeping with traditional sports car dimensions.

Inside, the TVR Griffith is designed to provide a comfortable and relaxing atmosphere while focusing on the driver. Despite the TVR Griffith being a sports car, it’s more than capable of long-distance and daily-driving duties. Facing the driver is a bespoke instrument cluster surrounded by a pod and main controls that are easily accessible. The infotainment system is laid out in a portrait display at the center of the dashboard. Leather adorns many of the interior surfaces for a clean, comfortable look and feel.

The new TVR Griffith will start with a limited-run of 500 Launch Edition models that will be available in a wider range of colors, staggered wheels, and full leather interior with bespoke colors. The TVR Griffith Launch edition will begin production in 2018 with prices starting at £90,000. A small number of Griffith Launch Edition models are still available for order.

TVR Griffith Specifications

Body: Two-seat coupe, with carbon chassis, and composite body with a number of aluminum panels.

Chassis: iStream® design steel and aluminum frame with bonded carbon composite sections.

Suspension:

Front: Double wishbones with adjustable gas filled coil-over dampers with concentric springs

Rear: Double wishbones with adjustable gas filled coil-over dampers with concentric springs

Steering: Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS)

Brakes:

Front: Six-piston aluminum brake calipers and 2-piece ventilated floating brake discs with 370mm diameter and 32mm thickness

Rear: Four-piston aluminum brake calipers and 2-piece ventilated floating brake discs with 350mm diameter and 32mm thickness

Wheels and Tires:

Front: 235/35 ZR19, on 8.5-in wide rims

Rear: 275/30 ZR20, on 9.5-in wide rims

Weight:

Unladen Weight:

Dimensions:

Length: 4314 mm

Width (across body): 1850 mm

Width (including mirrors): 2016 mm

Height: 1239 mm

Ground Clearance: 136 mm

Wheelbase: 2600 mm

Front track: 1599 mm

Rear track: 1557 mm

Fuel tank capacity: 60 liters

Engine:

Configuration: Naturally aspirated V8

Displacement: 4951 cc

Construction: Aluminum block and heads

Valvetrain: DOHC, four valves per cylinder, twin independent variable camshaft timing

Compression Ratio: 1.0:1

Fuel Type: 98-RON unleaded

Transmission:

-Six speed manual transmission with multi-plate clutch; rear-wheel drive

-Gear ratios bespoke for the new TVR Griffith

Performance:

Top Speed: 200+mph (322+km/h)

Acceleration 0-60 mph: Less than 4.0 seconds

