Go Pure with the new Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package!

Clean and Simple.

Have you ever wanted to buy the hardcore, motorsport-injected Porsche 911 GT3 but didn’t want the crazy rear spoiler wing, alcantara interior, and PDK gearbox? Well, now you can thanks to the new Porsche 911 GT3 “Touring Package”.

Unveiled at the 2017 International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, the newest option package for the Porsche 911 GT3 makes it into a more civil, pure sports car. The “Touring Package” name comes from an equipment option on the 1973 911 Carrera RS that adopted a classic interior design. The new 911 GT3 Touring Package does the same with a more modern twist.

Owners can expect the same athletic character and features from the Porsche 911 GT3 when checking off the “Touring Package” option. Visually, the massive rear spoiler wing gets replaced with a subtler wing from the series-production 911 with a body-colored aerodynamic tear-off edge (Gurney flap). The rear lid over the engine has been specially designed and wears a “GT3 touring” badge. Elsewhere, the side window strips, tailpipes, headlight washer covers, and rear Porsche logo are now Silver. Customers that want them in Black like the standard 911 GT3 model can opt for the “Black Exterior Touring Package” option that also includes tinted front and rear lights.

In combination with the new visual changes, the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package wears the same large air intakes, front-end aerodynamics, and 44 mm wider rear wheel arches. The entire chassis is also 25 mm lower for a better center of gravity. Center-locking 20 x 9.0 front and 12.0 x 20 rear wheels come standard with sticky 245/35 ZR20 and 305/30 ZR20 tires, respectively.

The new Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package model has virtually the same performance as the car it’s based on. The same high-revving, motorsport-derived 4.0-liter flat-six engine spits out 500 horsepower and 339 lb-ft. of torque. That’s sent to the rear through a six-speed manual gearbox with automatic intermediate acceleration function that syncs the gears faster upon downshifting. A mechanical rear differential, rear-axle steering, and PTV braking virtually make the chassis wider and improve grip. This also enables the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package to reach 62 mph in just 3.9 seconds from rest and hit a 196 mph top speed.

Inside, the more traditional and comfortable interior design that Porsche drivers are accustomed to with the Carrera models is featured. The Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package wears a full leather interior instead of the Alcantara fabric featured in the standard GT3. The steering wheel – now in leather – still retains the 12-o’clock marker. Leather also adorns the seats, where the centers are now in Black fabric with the Porsche crests on the headrests. A smooth Black aluminum trim is seen throughout the dashboard.

Also coming standard on the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package is Porsche Communication Management (PCM) that provides real-time traffic data along with the Connect Plus module and Porsche Track Precision app. The new Porsche Track Precision app lets drivers record, analyze, and display track data on their smartphone.

The new Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package will be available with all of the same colors, performance options, and audio systems as the standard 911 GT3 model.

Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 4.0 liters

Number of Cylinders: Flat-six

Aspiration: Naturally-aspirated

Maximum Horsepower: 500 / 368 kW

Maximum Torque: 339 lb-ft. / 460 Nm

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 3.9 seconds

Top Speed: 196 mph

Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Gallery

Source: Porsche

Would you opt for the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package over the standard 911 GT3?