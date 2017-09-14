Drive into the Future with the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE

In a league of its own.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas racing team has enjoyed some serious success in Formula 1 motorsport over the years. The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport team is at the forefront of technology and innovation, racking up three constructors’ and driver’s world championships. Now, that technology is coming to the road in the form of the all-new, high-tech Mercedes-AMG Project ONE, and it’s just in time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of AMG.

“The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE is the first Formula 1 car with MOT approval. Our highly efficient hybrid assembly stems from motor racing and the electrically powered front axle generates a fascinating mixture of performance and efficiency. With a system output of over 1,000 hp and a top speed beyond 350 km/h this hypercar handles exactly as it looks: it takes your breath away,” said Ola Källenius, Member of the Daimler AG Board of Management responsible for Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development.

The new Mercedes-AMG Project ONE set itself apart from anything on the road like a ‘90s hypercar and Formula 1 race car. Every single aspect serves a specific function and creates a beautifully aggressive form.

“The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE is the hottest and coolest car we have ever designed. It combines our design philosophy of Sensual Purity with the performance of our Formula 1 racing cars and is the perfect embodiment of Performance Luxury,” said Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Daimler AG. “This hypercar’s extreme design marks a milestone in design- there are no lines, and the interior is stripped down to the essentials.”

A large, wide apron creates a low, dynamic face and incorporates an automatically-extending splitter. Large air inlets run the entire width of the fascia on the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE with U-shaped flaps on the left and right units sitting beneath contoured LED headlights. Air is uninhibited as it passes through thanks to black air outlets on the hood and outlets on the fenders to create a perfect aerobalance.

The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE features a wasp-like curvy figure with muscular fenders to create an athletic shape. The greenhouse is low and spherical, topped off by a Formula 1 air intake that flows into the black, vertical shark fin that improves lateral stability during high-speed cornering. The wasp-like figure features recessed flanks that benefit from black carbon fiber surfaces to redirect airflow. Each door opens outwards and upwards for better practicality.

At the rear, the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE is dominated by a vertical spoiler and an automatically-deploying spoiler lip. Below, a two-section diffuser flanks the Formula 1-inspired round exhaust tailpipes. The rear triple-rhomboid lighting pair perfectly with the front headlights and sit above black mesh and carbon fiber components that dissipate heat from the engine bay.

The new Mercedes-AMG Project ONE is powered by an innovative Formula 1-derived plug-in hybrid drive system that was developed with the Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains in Brixworth. The centerpiece is a hybrid turbocharged 1.6-liter V-6 engine alongside four electric motors. One motor is integrated to the turbocharger, another is on the engine and linked to the crankcase, and the remaining two power the front wheels.

The 1.6-liter V-6 engine comes from the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 car. The V-6 engine features four overhead camshafts driven by spur gears and sits mid-mounted in the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE. The engine is capable of reaching speed of 11,000 RPM, which is unmatched by any road-going vehicle today. Even the two front electric motors spin at speeds up to 50,000 RPM compared to ones that operate at 20,000 RPM today.

Turbo-lag doesn’t exist on the 1.6-liter V-6 engine in the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE. The compressor turbines are separated and on their respective intake and exhaust sides of the engine. Connecting them is a shaft with an approximately 90 kW electric motor that drives the compressor turbine up to 100,000 RPM for a lightning-fast response that’s quicker than that of a naturally-aspirated V-8. The system eliminates turbo-lag and captures extra energy from the exhaust system to generate electricity and store it in the lithium-ion battery or provide more drive power that’s transferred to the 120 kW motor installed directly on the engine.

The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE features a hybrid all-wheel drive system thanks to the two 120 kW electric motors at the front axle. A reduction gear connects each motor to the axle and the system allows for individual acceleration, braking, and torque vectoring for better grip. Each motor has its own power electronics next to the electronic motors in the floor assembly. The battery cells and cooling system arrangement is the same as that used in the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 car. The lithium-ion battery, high-voltage battery, and other electronics are located in the floor behind the front axle.

The electronically-turbocharged combustion engine (MGU-H) and electric motor in the crankshaft (MGU-K) have a thermal efficiency of over 40-percet. This is a rate that’s higher than any other series production model, with conventional engines achieving 33- to 38-percent efficiency. The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE can also operate in pure electric mode for up to 25 km.

An all-new eight-speed manual transmission is featured in the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE. The gearbox was developed from scratch specifically for the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE and utilizes lightweight components for better overall performance. Drivers can operate the gearbox in manual or automated modes using the paddle shifters on the steering wheel.

With the 670+ horsepower 1.6-liter hybrid motor driving the rear wheels through the eight-speed transmission and the dual 161 horsepower front electric motors, the new Mercedes-AMG Project ONE has a total output in excess of 1,000 horsepower. This enables the hybrid hyper car to reach 124 mph from rest in under 6.0 seconds. Top speed is over 217 mph.

Thanks to numerous electronic systems, incredible acceleration like that is possible in the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE. Torque vectoring and all-wheel drive provide serious amounts of grip while three-stage ESP and ABS comes standard. These systems are integrated into the drivetrain and the chassis, which features a multi-link front and rear suspension. Here, push-rod spring struts and adjustable coil-overs are used to prevent any kind of body roll without sacrificing comfort.

Hitting the pavement are model-exclusive forged wheels with innovative carbon fiber covers. Special 10-spoke, center-locking forged aluminum wheels with a carbon fiber semi-cover. The carbon fiber cover has been aerodynamically-designed with three flat ventilation slots per spoke to dissipate heat and improve airflow around the wheels, resulting in a lower drag. Up front, the forged wheels measure 19 x 10.0J with specially-developed 285/35 ZR19 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires while the rear wears staggered 20 x 12.0J wheels and 335/30 ZR20 tires. The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE also benefits from weight-optimized ceramic high-performance compound brakes that keep unsprung mass to a minimum and provide fade-free stopping power.

The interior cockpit of the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE a minimalistic version of a road-going Formula 1 racer. Inside the monocoque cell, there’s room for two occupants in bucket racing seats with adjustable backrests wearing Magma Grey nappa leather, yellow stitching, and textile mesh inlays. A center tunnel separates driver and passenger with a rising contour. Carbon fiber door panels feature a concave center section with aluminum cassette for the controls. Two storage compartments are located to the left and right behind the seats as well for everyday practicality.

Facing the driver is an adjustable steering wheel and pedals. The former has a flattened upper and lower section and combines two controllers and paddle shifters for easy, ergonomic access. Two 10-inch free-standing displays (one in front and one to the right of the center console) are surrounded by weight-optimized metal components. Beneath the center screen is a double-nozzle ventilation system that protrudes from the slim, wing-like dashboard to create free-floating components. Integrated into the roof above the driver is a screen that shows real-time images from the rear-mounted mirror camera. The aluminum housing around the screen also incorporates additional controls for the driver.

The new Mercedes-AMG Project ONE show car wears a special Petronas Green paintbrush design, from the same artist that created the livery for the Formula 1 car. The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE that made its global debut at the IAA in Frankfurt is not a production model, however the Mercedes-AMG team is working on brining a limited-run of these vehicles to the road for customers.

Mercedes-AMG Project ONE Specifications

Rear-Wheel Drive: 1.6-litre V6 with direct injection, four valves per cylinder, four overhead camshafts and electrically boosted single turbocharger, electric motor connected to the crankshaft

Displacement: 1,600 cc

Rear-Wheel Drive Output: > 500 kW

Front-Wheel Drive Output: 2 x 120 kW

System Output: > 740 kW (> 1,000 hp)

Electric Range: 25 km

Drive system: Variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with hybrid-drive rear axle, electrically driven front axle and torque vectoring.

Transmission: Automated AMG SPEEDSHIFT 8-speed manual transmission.

Acceleration 0-124 MPH: < 6 seconds Top Speed: > 350 km/h / 217 mph

Mercedes-AMG Project One Gallery

Source: Mercedes-AMG

Will the Mercedes-AMG Project One be the most impressive high-performance car on the road?