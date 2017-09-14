Car Videos

Here’s 11-Minutes of Insane Exotics Drag Racing on a Runway!

Supercar Drag Race in Alps

Too much to take in at once.

If you’ve ever gone to an exotic car show one of two things happens: you are overcome with the amazing machines in front of you or you become completely numb from the sensory overload and Lamborghinis seem like Camrys.

One of those two things might happen when you watch this video of a group of exotics just putting their pedals to the metal on an empty air strip.

Supercar Drag Race in Alps

Somewhere in the Alps, tons of rare exotics including vintage classics lined up for one hell of a show. There were exotics like the Maserati MC12, Lamborghini Aventador SV, Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1, and track-only models like the Porsche 911 GT1, Ferrari FXX K, and others. Even classics made their presence felt including the legendary Porsche 959.

One of the most exciting races of the day took place between the Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR and the Porsche 911 GT1.

Try to watch a minute at a time in order to properly digest the glory of what just went down.

Source: TheTFJJ Youtube

Which one of these exotics would you want to drive on this empty runway?

