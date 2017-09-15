The Bugatti Chiron just Set an Impressive World Record

0-400-0

We all knew the Bugatti Chiron was fast. However, the question is just how fast is this million-dollar machine? Its predecessor set top speed and acceleration/braking records, so this beast should be even quicker, right? Well, Bugatti has given us a taste of just how impressive the Chiron’s performance really is by setting a new world record for acceleration and braking with the famed Juan Pablo Montoya behind the wheel.

On August 6th, 2017, Bugatti brought Juan Pablo Montoya, a Chiron, a few engineers and techs, and a certification team from SGS-TÜV Saar to the track to set a new world record for acceleration from rest to 400 km/h and coming to a stop. The 0-400-0 km/h performance is something that only a few cars can even dream of achieving. That’s accelerating to 249 mph then braking all the way back down to rest – as fast as possible. The act of even attempting that is enough to strike fear into drivers and Juan Pablo Montoya did it without a helmet, racing suit, or HAANS device.

The quad-turbocharged, W-16 engine in the Bugatti Chiron packs 1,500 PS and was poised to take home the world record with Juan Pablo Montoya at the helm. The Formula 1, IndyCar, and 24 Hours of Daytona winner decided to wear normal clothes instead of all the safety gear, pop in the Top Speed Key, and engage launch control for the final run, before rocketing into the record books.

“My first thought was that I would do anything Bugatti wanted in order to drive this incredible car,” said Juan Pablo Montoya. The Chiron is so incredibly fast it takes your breath away. And its braking is at least as impressive.”

During the acceleration and deceleration world record run, Montoya was able to reach 400 km/h (249 mph) from rest in just 32.6 seconds over a distance of 2,621 meters. Instantly upon reaching that mark, Montoya hit the brakes and activated the rear air brake, and brought the hyper car back down to rest.

In total, it only took the Bugatti Chiron an incredible 41.96 seconds to accelerate to 400 km/h from rest and brake to a complete stop. The run also only covered a mere 3.112 km, and was officially certified by SGS-TÜV Saar.

During the run, the specially-made high-performance tires, developed in partnership with Michelin were put under some extreme stress. At 400 km/h, the centrifugal force converts one gram of rubber into 3,600 grams and a tire valve that weighs 18.3 grams at rest creates 45 kg of force. Still, the Chiron was composed and comfortable.

“Of course, the Chiron is a super sports car that requires your full attention when you are behind the wheel. At the same time, it gave me such a feeling of security and reliability that I was entirely relaxed and really enjoyed myself during my two days with the car,” said the Columbian driver.

During the world record attempt, Montoya surpassed 400 km/h a total of 17 times with the Chiron. He was able to top his personal fastest speed of 407 km/h inside an IndyCar to 420 km/h with the Chiron. It really was incredible to see that you didn’t need the complex preparations we have to make in racing for the 0-4000 drive,” said Montoya. “With the Chiron, it was all quite easy. Just get in and drive off. Incredible.”

“I hope Bugatti will invite me to their world record run with the Chiron. At any rate, I’m saving the date in my calendar,” said Montoya. The world speed record date to surpass the 431.072 km/h set by the Veyron is set to occur in 2018. The 0-400-0 record is just the first step towards the new top speed record.

Bugatti Chiron 0-400-0 KM/H World Record Gallery

Source: Bugatti

Do you think you could handle a 0-400-0 km/h run in a Bugatti Chiron?