Friday FAIL: Don’t Drive your Audi through a Billboard

You’ll end up in critical condition.

We’ve seen a healthy dose of crazy accidents and car crashes on ‘Friday FAIL’ over the years, but this one is utterly insane. A woman driving an Audi TTS in Sandton, northern Johannesburg, South Africa crashed and flew through the air, somehow managing to survive the insane wreckage.

According to reports, at 5:15 AM, a young woman in her 20s was speeding down a road when she lost control, hit an object, and was launched into the air, smashing through a billboard before coming to rest. The woman was ejected and found lying on the ground behind the crashed vehicle.

When paramedics arrived, they found the woman was in critical condition.

From ENCA:

“Upon arrival, paramedics found a wrecked performance vehicle lying next to a wall. The body of a woman was found lying a short distance behind the vehicle,” said ER24 in a statement.

“Paramedics assessed the woman and found that she had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition.”

There has been no update on the woman’s condition and police are still investigating the crash.

The aftermath:

Source: TimesLIVE, Youtubeupload Last YouTube

How scary is this Audi TTS crash in South Africa?