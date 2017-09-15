Audi

Friday FAIL: Don’t Drive your Audi through a Billboard



Friday FAIL: Audi TTS Crashes through Billboard

You’ll end up in critical condition.

We’ve seen a healthy dose of crazy accidents and car crashes on ‘Friday FAIL’ over the years, but this one is utterly insane. A woman driving an Audi TTS in Sandton, northern Johannesburg, South Africa crashed and flew through the air, somehow managing to survive the insane wreckage.

According to reports, at 5:15 AM, a young woman in her 20s was speeding down a road when she lost control, hit an object, and was launched into the air, smashing through a billboard before coming to rest. The woman was ejected and found lying on the ground behind the crashed vehicle.

Friday FAIL: Audi TTS Crashes through Billboard

When paramedics arrived, they found the woman was in critical condition.

From ENCA:

“Upon arrival, paramedics found a wrecked performance vehicle lying next to a wall. The body of a woman was found lying a short distance behind the vehicle,” said ER24 in a statement.

“Paramedics assessed the woman and found that she had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition.”

There has been no update on the woman’s condition and police are still investigating the crash.

The aftermath:

Source: TimesLIVE, Youtubeupload Last YouTube

How scary is this Audi TTS crash in South Africa?

