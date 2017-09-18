Go Bold with the new Kahn Design Bentley Bentayga Le Mans Edition!

Going for a modern, muscular look.

The new Bentley Bentayga is the perfect SUV for those that crave luxury and tradition. It is packed with all the opulence and exclusivity that Bentley is known for and has some pretty impressive performance and capability to back it all up. However, it is a bit too traditional for some, so Afzal Kahn and his team at Kahn Design have created a more contemporary version with some serious attitude.

The new Kahn Design Bentley Bentayga Le Mans Edition was designed by Afzal Kahn with a fresher, more modern style that has a commanding presence on the road. The Le Mans Edition strays from the established luxury designs and adopts a more athletic, performance-oriented look outside with a custom-tailored, comfortable atmosphere inside.

The first Bentley Bentayga to be redesigned by Afzal Kahn wears a menacing Volcanic Rock Satin exterior. The more aggressive character is shown in the new Kahn carbon front bumper spoiler and Kahn carbon rear spoiler boot wing that emphasize the 600-horsepower, twin-turbocharged W-12 engine under the hood.

In addition to the lightweight aero are new bumper side sills, rear bumper detailing, front bumper grilles, and window surrounds in Shadow Satin. A contrasting High Gloss Shadow finish was applied to the new front grille, door handle surrounds, and roof rails. Even the new exhaust system wears the High Gloss Shadow finish to draw attention to the new detail.

Afzal Kahn also worked his magic with the new Le Mans wheels that are featured on the Bentley Bentayga. Designed by Kahn, the new wheels have a complex yet elegant spoke design that perfectly fits in with the British SUV, and are made to accommodate the factory center caps. The new wheels measure 23 x 10.0 at the front and rear of the Kahn Design Bentley Bentayga Le Mans Edition and sport a shimmering Diamond Mirror on Gloss Black finish. To create the perfect stance, an adjustable lowering module was installed that allows for the SUV to be raised or lowered at the touch of a button.

Inside, the Kahn Design has given the Bentley Bentayga a custom-tailored touch. Here, Afzal Kahn and his team outfitted the interior with 3-D Herringbone Black perforated leather upholstery. The Kahn Design Bentley Bentayga Le Mans Edition also features a new leather steering wheel, door panels, and High Gloss Shadow door handle surrounds.

The new seven-seat Kahn Design Bentley Bentayga Le Mans Edition is currently available as a complete vehicle for £169,999. Customers can also order the full styling package or individual accessories along with a limitless array of fabrics, finishes, stitching, and more inside to create a truly custom-tailored luxury SUV.

Kahn Design Bentley Bentayga Le Mans Edition Specifications

Exterior:

-Kahn 23” Le Mans Alloy Wheels

-Kahn Carbon Front Bumper Spoiler

-Kahn Carbon Rear Boot Wing

-Roof Rails in High Gloss Shadow

-Front Grille High Gloss Shadow

-Exhaust System in High Gloss Shadow

-Front Bumper Grilles in Shadow Satin

-Window Surrounds in Shadow Satin

-Front Bumper Side Sills and Rear Bumper detailing in Shadow Satin

Interior:

-Kahn 3D Herringbone Black Perforated Leather Interior

-Kahn Leather Steering Wheel and Door Panels

-Door Handle Surrounds in High Gloss Shadow

Kahn Design Bentley Bentayga Le Mans Edition Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Do you like the new look of the Kahn Design Bentley Bentayga Le Mans Edition?