G-Power X5 M Typhoon

A supercar in SUV clothing.

The BMW X5 M is an impressive machine right from the factory. The twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 hiding under the hoot spits out 575 horsepower and 553 lb-ft. of torque, giving it a 0-62 mph time of just 4.2 seconds. But that wasn’t good enough for G-Power, who have worked their magic on a new generation of X5 M Typhoon models.

G-Power X5 M Typhoon

The new G-Power X5 M Typhoon is a force with which to be reckoned inside and out. The 4.4-liter S63B44T2 twin-turbocharged V-8 received some pretty serious upgrades to create supercar-like power. The G6M Bi-Turbo conversion includes a pair of new larger, lighter, more efficient compressor wheels made in-house by G-Power and manufactured with their CNC milling machine. On the other side is a more efficient exhaust turbine wheel. Both parts allow for a quicker throttle response, higher boost pressure, and more power.

G-Power X5 M Typhoon

The 4.4-liter V-8 engine was also outfitted with G-Power’s bespoke stainless steel downpipes and titanium sports exhaust system with four 102 mm carbon-titanium tailpipes. After an ECU software tune that’s tailored for each individual vehicle, the G-Power X5 M Typhoon generates an incredible 750 horsepower at 6,500 RPM and 773 lb-ft. of torque from 3,000 to 4,500 RPM. That allows the SUV to reach a top speed in excess of 186 mph and fly through the quarter-mile in just 11.5 seconds.

G-Power X5 M Typhoon

The G-Power X5 M Typhoon also has the looks to back up all that power. Instead of flying under the radar, the SUV now sports a more intimidating front bumper with large air intakes. This flows right into the flared front fenders that give the SUV a more muscular stance. As an option, customers can also get a carbon fiber hood with a Ventrui-based ‘Dynamic Venting’ system that extracts hot air from the engine bay through a series of specially-designed vents.

G-Power X5 M Typhoon

Connecting the larger front fenders to the newly extended rear fenders is a pair of bespoke side skirts for a clean, seamless look. At the rear of the G-Power X5 M Typhoon is a new valence that incorporates the quad 102 mm exhaust tailpipes as they let out a thundering roar.

Sitting beneath those massive fenders are G-Power’s Hurricane RR lightweight forged alloy wheels. The 23-inch wheels are shod in sticky 315/25 ZR23 performance tires and available in three different colors with two different surface finishes.

G-Power X5 M Typhoon

All of these upgrades set the G-Power X5 M Typhoon in a league of its own where only supercars tend to roam. The full conversion is available for the F85-generation BMW X5 M as a complete package. Customers can also opt for individual upgrades as well.

G-Power BMW X5 M Typhoon Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 4.4 liters
Number of Cylinders: V-8
Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged
Maximum Horsepower: 750 / 551 kW at 6,500 RPM
Maximum Torque: 772.8 lb-ft. / 980 Nm from 3,000 to 4,500 RPM
-G-Power G6M Bi-Turbo conversion

Performance:
Acceleration Quarter-Mile: 11.5 seconds
Top Speed: Over 186 mph

Wheels and Tires:
Wheels: G-Power Hurricane RR forged alloy
Wheel Diameter: 23 inches
Tires: 315/26 ZR23 high-performance

Exterior:
-Front bumper with enlarged air intakes
-Optional carbon fiber hood with ‘Dynamic Venting’
-Extended front and rear fenders
-Bespoke side skirts
-Rear valence

G-Power X5 M Typhoon Gallery

