Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged CM5 Wheels

ReinART Design Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged CM5 Targa Series Wheels

Lighting it up in Hong Kong.

The team at ReinART Design knows a thing or two about making a car stand out. Even supercars such as the Lamborghini Huracan can be taken to another level of exclusivity with their custom-tailored approach to teach vehicle. This Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 not only sports a full Vorsteiner Novera body kit, but a slick set of Brixton Forged CM5 Targa Series wheels that put it in a league of its own.

ReinART Design Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged CM5 Targa Series Wheels

The 602 horsepower V-10 engine driving all four wheels is no laughing matter and its 3.2-second 0-62 mph time isn’t either. So, ReinART Design utilized the new Vorsteiner Novara aerodynamic body kit to really show off the super car’s capabilities.

The Vorstiner Novara kit includes a wider front bumper with integrated spoiler, aero side blades, new front fenders with integrated vents, a rear bumper and diffuser combo, and new wing blade with uprights. The new kit is made from lightweight material and works to improve cooling while generating downforce for better overall performance and stability.

ReinART Design Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged CM5 Targa Series Wheels

But ReinART Design wasn’t finished there with their more exotic and aggressive looks. Next up was a new set of Brixton Forged CM5 Targa Series wheels. These deep concave, three-piece wheels are made from lightweight aerospace-grade aluminum alloy that serves up some serious strength without tipping the scales. Their classic European motorsport spoke design makes them right at home on this awe-inspiring Huracan.

ReinART Design Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged CM5 Targa Series Wheels

For this application, the new Braxton Forged CM5 Targa Series wheels were installed in a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and 21 x 12.5 rear setup. A smooth Brushed Double-Tint color was applied to the entire wheel with the face wearing a satin finish and the lip sporting a shimmering gloss finish. An eye-catching orange pinstripe matches the vibrant brake calipers. Special aerospace-grade M8 titanium hardware is used and saves one pound of weight on each wheel, further improving performance.

ReinART Design Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged CM5 Targa Series Wheels

This Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 with Brixton Forged CM5 Targa Series wheels the first of its kind with the Vorsteiner Novara kit and it is one of the most eye-popping super cars on the road.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4
Wheels: Brixton Forged CM5 Targa Series
Wheel Finish: Brushed Double-Tint (Satin Face, Gloss Lip)
Optional: Orange Spoke Pinstripe, Aerospace M8 Titanium Hardware (1lb. savings per wheel)
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.5
Exterior: Vorsteiner Novara body kit

Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged CM5 Targa Series Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged
Build Credit: ReinART Design
Photography Credit: @icyj95

Do you like the exotic look of this Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged CM5 Targa Series wheels and Vorsteiner body kit by ReinART Design?

