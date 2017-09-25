Cutting weight Down Under.

There’s something special about an Aston Martin. They have a certain elegance and prestige with a gentlemanly way of showing off their performance. This Aston Martin V8 Vantage in Sydney, Australia with Brixton Forged R10 Ultrasport+ wheels is keeping it classy with its lightweight approach to fun.

There’s a reason why Aston Martins are sought-after and the superb design of this V8 Vantage, penned by Henrik Fisker, is beautifully proportioned with a smooth figure. The sweeping lines and graceful shape wrap a 420-horsepower, 4.7-liter V-8 engine that erupts with a sweet tone that melts the ears.

This beauty was outfitted with a new set of Brixton Forged R10 Ultrasport+ wheels. These wheels are made from a single piece of aerospace-grade 6061-T6 forged aluminum alloy to keep rotating mass to a minimum. This helps to improve overall vehicle performance from acceleration and handling to braking and even fuel economy. The Brixton Forged R10 Ultrasport+ wheels do that while keeping a clean, dapper profile with their 10-spoke design.

On this Aston Martin V8 Vantage, the Brixton Forged R10 Ultrasport+ wheels were installed in a 20 x 9.0 front and 20 x 11.0 rear setup for a bigger footprint where it counts. Each wheel also features a Satin Kingsport Grey finish that goes perfectly with the factory paint.

When it comes to elegant driving, nothing is like this Aston Martin V8 Vantage with Brixton Forged R10 Ultrasport+ wheels.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Aston Martin V8 Vantage

Wheels: Brixton Forged R10 Ultrasport+

Wheel Finish: Satin Kingsport Grey

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.0

Aston Martin V8 Vantage with Brixton Forged R10 Ultrasport+ Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Do you like the suave looks of this Aston Martin V8 Vantage on Brixton Forged R10 Ultrasport+ wheels?