ABT Sportsline offers two Flavors of Audi R8 Fun

There are so many different variants of the incredibly-popular Audi R8. There’s your standard V-10 Coupe, Spyders, more hardcore ‘Plus’ models, a limited run of rear-wheel drive cars, and LMS race cars – and that’s just for the current-generation model. Owners of the “standard” Audi R8 5.2 FSI Coupe and Spyder can now benefit from a more aggressive and exciting upgrade program from ABT Sportsline, featuring their new Street and Race body kits.

Owners of both the Audi R8 Coupe and Spyder can choose between the thrilling ABT Sportsline ‘Street’ body kit or the more hardcore ‘Race’ kit along with an array of engine and suspension upgrades for an even more exciting and special drive.

Starting things off is the ABT Sportsline Street body kit with a new front skirt and carbon fiber panels that follow the jagged, modern lines of the factory bumper. Larger air intakes with wire mesh and more openings and edges allow for better airflow to the brakes. At the rear, a new skirt has a distinct diffuser look with new carbon fiber double tailpipe trims and air intake frames sitting above. This creates a more muscular and imposing look.

For those that want an adrenaline-filled, imposing look, there’s the ABT Sportsline Race body kit. Based on the Street kit, the new Race kit has a more aggressive front spoiler lip and side blades in carbon fiber. Carbon fiber ABT side blades stand out and redirect more air into the wheelhouses. At the rear, a set of carbon fiber rear blades complement the diffuser for a hard-edged, motorsport-like look.

As an option, customers of both Street and Race kits can have their carbon fiber parts ordered with a matte or color glaze. ABT also offers gloss black mirror covers.

Under the more hardcore body, ABT Sportsline has new wheel and suspension options for Audi R8 owners. Lightweight “Black Magic” finished 19-inch forged ABT ER-F wheels or ABT GR wheels in cast or forged constructions are available. Drivers that want a more precise dynamic can outfit their Audi R8 with ABT sport stabilizer bars along with ABT coilover suspension springs.

Owners of the “standard” Audi R8 with the 5.2-liter V-10 engines can also get a healthy boost in power from ABT Sportsline. The ABT Power engine management optimization pushes output from 540 horsepower and 398 lb-ft. of torque to 610 horsepower and 413 lb-ft. of torque. Additionally, a new rear muffler system and optimized air intake can increase output by 20 horsepower to a total of 630 horsepower.

ABT Sportsline is currently offering their new Street and Race body kits for the current-generation of Audi R8 models along with an array of wheels, suspension, and engine upgrades.

