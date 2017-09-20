Get Ready for Action at the Best of Italy Race 2017!

All the Italian exotic fun you could ask for!
There’s something special about an Italian car. They may not have the same reliability as other brands, but they are built with a certain kind of emotion that you just cannot find anywhere else. Whether it’s an exotic sports car or a daily driver, Italian cars are loved for their dedication to driving, and the second-annual ‘Best of Italy’ event celebrates just that.
Some of the greatest, rarest, newest, and iconic Italian sports cars and motorcycles from all over the globe assembled in the village of Castell’Arquato, Italy, for a 27-km drive to Morfasso. The route was closed to traffic and included a 200-meter drag strip that allowed spectators to witness the unadulterated acceleration of these beautiful machines.
The list of cars captured in the 15-minute-long video is nothing short of spectacular, either, and even included a few other non-Italian specials:
Abarth 500 Romeo Ferraris
Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Romeo Ferraris
Audi R8 V10 Spyder
Bugatti EB110 GT
Ducati 1098S
Ducati Desmosedici RR
Ferrari 250 LM
Ferrari 250TR
Ferrari 308 GTB Gr. 4
Ferrari 348
Ferrari 360 Modena
Ferrari 360 Spider
Ferrari F430
Ferrari 430 Scuderia
Ferrari 458 Challenge
Ferrari 458 Italia
Ferrari 458 Speciale
Ferrari 488 GTB
Ferrari 488 Spider
Ferrari 550 Maranello
Ferrari Enzo
Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
Ferrari F40
Ferrari FF
Ford GT40 replica
Formula Gloria C8 F
Giannini 350 GP
Italdesign Zerouno
Lamborghini Aventador LP700
Lamborghini Aventador SV
Lamborghini Diablo GT
Lamborghini Diablo VT 6.0
Lamborghini Diablo VT
Lamborghini Huracan Polizia
Lamborghini Huracan Performante
Lamborghini Murcielago 6.2 “SV”
Lamborghini Murcielago LP640
Lancia 037 Rally Group B
Lancia Beta Montecarlo Group 5
Lancia Delta HF Integrale Gr. A
Lancia Delta S4 Gr. B
Lancia LC1 Gr. C
Lancia LC2 Group C
Lancia Stratos HF Gr. 4
Lola B99/50 F3000
Maserati 420 Super Monoposto
Maserati GranCabrio
Maserati MC12 GT1
Mazzanti Evantra
Mazzanti Evantra Millecavalli
McLaren 675 LT Spider
MG Metro 6R4 Gr. B
MV Agusta F4
Paton S1-R Lightweight
Tecno F2
Source: 19Bozzy92 YouTube