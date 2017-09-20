Get Ready for Action at the Best of Italy Race 2017!

All the Italian exotic fun you could ask for!

There’s something special about an Italian car. They may not have the same reliability as other brands, but they are built with a certain kind of emotion that you just cannot find anywhere else. Whether it’s an exotic sports car or a daily driver, Italian cars are loved for their dedication to driving, and the second-annual ‘Best of Italy’ event celebrates just that.

Some of the greatest, rarest, newest, and iconic Italian sports cars and motorcycles from all over the globe assembled in the village of Castell’Arquato, Italy, for a 27-km drive to Morfasso. The route was closed to traffic and included a 200-meter drag strip that allowed spectators to witness the unadulterated acceleration of these beautiful machines.

The list of cars captured in the 15-minute-long video is nothing short of spectacular, either, and even included a few other non-Italian specials:

Abarth 500 Romeo Ferraris

Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Romeo Ferraris

Audi R8 V10 Spyder

Bugatti EB110 GT

Ducati 1098S

Ducati Desmosedici RR

Ferrari 250 LM

Ferrari 250TR

Ferrari 308 GTB Gr. 4

Ferrari 348

Ferrari 360 Modena

Ferrari 360 Spider

Ferrari F430

Ferrari 430 Scuderia

Ferrari 458 Challenge

Ferrari 458 Italia

Ferrari 458 Speciale

Ferrari 488 GTB

Ferrari 488 Spider

Ferrari 550 Maranello

Ferrari Enzo

Ferrari F12 Berlinetta

Ferrari F40

Ferrari FF

Ford GT40 replica

Formula Gloria C8 F

Giannini 350 GP

Italdesign Zerouno

Lamborghini Aventador LP700

Lamborghini Aventador SV

Lamborghini Diablo GT

Lamborghini Diablo VT 6.0

Lamborghini Diablo VT

Lamborghini Huracan Polizia

Lamborghini Huracan Performante

Lamborghini Murcielago 6.2 “SV”

Lamborghini Murcielago LP640

Lancia 037 Rally Group B

Lancia Beta Montecarlo Group 5

Lancia Delta HF Integrale Gr. A

Lancia Delta S4 Gr. B

Lancia LC1 Gr. C

Lancia LC2 Group C

Lancia Stratos HF Gr. 4

Lola B99/50 F3000

Maserati 420 Super Monoposto

Maserati GranCabrio

Maserati MC12 GT1

Mazzanti Evantra

Mazzanti Evantra Millecavalli

McLaren 675 LT Spider

MG Metro 6R4 Gr. B

MV Agusta F4

Paton S1-R Lightweight

Tecno F2

Source: 19Bozzy92 YouTube

Which one of the cars at the ‘Best of Italy’ 2017 would you want to drive through the Italian countryside?