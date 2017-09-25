Car Videos

Watch Sebastian Loeb and Others in the Hillclimb Turckheim!

Posted on

Hillclimb Turckheim

Lots of sideways action.

Hillclimb races are the freaking best. Not only do they push man and machine to the limit through a winding course of elevation changes, but they also see cars from all classes and time periods chasing the checkered flag.

Hillclimb Turckheim

At the Hillclimb Turckheim in the French Hillclimb Championship, there were some serious all-stars on hand to compete. Sebastian Loeb was there in his Pikes Peak Peugeot 208 T16 going flat-out alongside numerous GT3-spec cars, Pikes Peak racers, Group-B classics, and many other vintage and new purpose-built racecars.

There’s just so much fun going on from turbo-fours to V-8s and on up in classics and Formula racers, it’s hard not to enjoy this video from Zeroundersteer.

Source: Zeroundersteer YouTube

Which one of these race cars from Hillclimb Turckheim would you want to drive?

Comments

