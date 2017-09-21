Car Videos

The Things People Say when you drive a McLaren 650S Spider!

Posted on

McLaren 650S Spider Reactions

“Get a Honda

There’s something special about driving a super car. They’re exotic, exclusive, expensive, and have otherworldly performance that you don’t normally get to see every day. Well, that is unless you live in Monaco or downtown London.

McLaren 650S Spider Reactions

the.leviathan likes to drive his McLaren 650S Spider around Toronto and he always seems to get quite a few interesting reactions. Of course, there are the people that stop to take pictures, wave, and admire the car. Others will ask more detailed questions while the top is down or the windows are open.

And then there are always the people that like to be jerks or mess with the.leviathan by asking to race or telling him to go buy a Honda.

Seeing as how things went with McLaren and Honda in Formula 1, we can’t see that ever working out…

Source: the.leviathan

What was your favorite reaction from the.leviathan driving his McLaren 650S Spider in Toronto?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Continental GT Continental GT
246
Bentley

The new Bentley Continental GT is the Standard of Luxury
Ferrari Portofino Ferrari Portofino
234
Ferrari

Ride in Athletic Elegance with the new Ferrari Portofino!
Ken Block TERRAKHANA: THE ULTIMATE DIRT PLAYGROUND’ Ken Block TERRAKHANA: THE ULTIMATE DIRT PLAYGROUND’
218
Car Videos

Ken Block gets Dirty in the new ‘TERRAKHANA: THE ULTIMATE DIRT PLAYGROUND’
Rolls Royce ADV.1 Wheels Rolls Royce ADV.1 Wheels
215
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Rolls Royce Ghost on ADV5.2 Track Spec CS Wheels
Civic Type R PUR SP04 Civic Type R PUR SP04
208
Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: Honda Civic Type R with PUR SP04 Wheels
Bugatti Scraping Front lip Bugatti Scraping Front lip
204
Bugatti

Friday FAIL: Scraping some Bugattis!
Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Pace Car Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Pace Car
180
A Kahn Design

Stand out with the new Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Pace Car!
2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed Burnouts, Donuts, and Launches 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed Burnouts, Donuts, and Launches
177
Car Videos

Shred some Tires at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed!
Subaru WRX Acceleration on Bananas Subaru WRX Acceleration on Bananas
174
Car Videos

Watch the Subaru WRX Take On Banana Peels!
McLaren 570S ADV.1 Wheels McLaren 570S ADV.1 Wheels
161
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: McLaren 570S with ADV005 M.V2 Wheels
To Top