Friday FAIL: Porsche Boxster Spyder Driver Crashes into Crowd

11 people injured.

A Porsche Boxster Spyder crashed into a crowd of spectators at a Cars & Coffee event in Boise, ID, sending 11 people to the hospital.

According to witnesses and police, the Porsche Boxster Spyder driver decided to show off while leaving on Overland Road like many other participants. The driver lost control of their car, skidded sideways, and drove right into the crowd of spectators.

According to police via the Idaho Statesman, the victims had serious but not critical injuries and thankfully nobody had died as a result of the crash. The driver was not injured and has been cooperating with police. Some of the police were also children that had to be transported to the hospital for treatment.

In a statement to the Idaho Statesman, the organizers for the monthly Cars & Coffee show issued this statement after the accident:

“Speed, racing or any other types of driving are not part of the event. This accident occurred on a public road and was the driver’s sole decision. … We do not condone exhibition of speed on any level on public roads.”

This accident was completely avoidable and all on the driver. At a show filled with spectators young and old, you cannot be so irresponsible with driving your car just to try and show off. It resulted in 11 people being seriously injured and thankfully, nobody lost their life.

Think, guys. Don’t be stupid.

Source: MarcusGamez YouTube, 6 On Your Side, Idaho Statesman

