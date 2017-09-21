Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: McLaren 675LT with PUR RS25 Wheels

Posted on

McLaren 675LT with PUR RS25 Wheels by SR Auto Group

Lightweight forged performance.

The McLaren 675LT is the heart-pounding, white-knuckle track-oriented super car of your dreams. It takes the 650S platform to the extreme while keeping things road legal by cutting weight, adding power, and improving aerodynamics in a limited-run of 500 units.

McLaren 675LT with PUR RS25 Wheels by SR Auto Group

The McLaren 675LT is a dream for anyone that loves driving, and the team at SR Auto Group has taken this customized, athletic machine to the next level with a fresh set of PUR RS25 wheels.

Right off the bat, this McLaren 675LT stands out with a custom two-tone design. The white body is contrasted by the factory dry carbon fiber accents and aerodynamics, but also by a new Matte Black wrap on the upper-half of the car.

McLaren 675LT with PUR RS25 Wheels by SR Auto Group

Adding to that two-tone design is a new set of PUR RS25 wheels from SR Auto Group. These monoblock forged alloy wheels keep weight to a minimum for better overall performance. The complex, motorsport-like spoke design also incorporates a progressive concave depth from front to the rear for a more athletic stance.

McLaren 675LT with PUR RS25 Wheels by SR Auto Group

SR Auto Group installed the new PUR RS25 wheels in a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and 21 x 12.0 rear setup with a matching Matte Black finish that provides just the right amount of contrast.

In addition to the new PUR RS25 wheel fitment, this McLaren 675LT and its 666-horsepower 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 also benefits from a Frequency Intelligent Exhaust system with a cat-less downpipe for an even more thrilling sound.

McLaren 675LT with PUR RS25 Wheels by SR Auto Group

There are only 500 McLaren 675LT models speeding around the world, and this two-tone super car with PUR RS25 wheels from SR Auto Group is one of a kind.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: McLaren 675LT
Wheels: PUR RS25 one-piece forged alloy
Wheel Finish: Matte Black
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.0
Other: Frequency Intelligent Exhaust with Cat-less Downpipe

McLaren 675LT with PUR RS25 Wheels Gallery

Source: PUR Wheels
Build Credit: SR Auto Group

Do you like the two-tone look of this McLaren 675LT with PUR RS25 wheels by SR Auto Group?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Continental GT Continental GT
244
Bentley

The new Bentley Continental GT is the Standard of Luxury
Ferrari Portofino Ferrari Portofino
233
Ferrari

Ride in Athletic Elegance with the new Ferrari Portofino!
Ken Block TERRAKHANA: THE ULTIMATE DIRT PLAYGROUND’ Ken Block TERRAKHANA: THE ULTIMATE DIRT PLAYGROUND’
217
Car Videos

Ken Block gets Dirty in the new ‘TERRAKHANA: THE ULTIMATE DIRT PLAYGROUND’
Rolls Royce ADV.1 Wheels Rolls Royce ADV.1 Wheels
215
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Rolls Royce Ghost on ADV5.2 Track Spec CS Wheels
Civic Type R PUR SP04 Civic Type R PUR SP04
208
Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: Honda Civic Type R with PUR SP04 Wheels
Bugatti Scraping Front lip Bugatti Scraping Front lip
204
Bugatti

Friday FAIL: Scraping some Bugattis!
Pennzoil Dodge Demon Pennzoil Dodge Demon
196
Car Videos

Pennzoil Unleashes the Demon and Shreds some Rubber!
Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Pace Car Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Pace Car
180
A Kahn Design

Stand out with the new Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Pace Car!
Subaru WRX Acceleration on Bananas Subaru WRX Acceleration on Bananas
173
Car Videos

Watch the Subaru WRX Take On Banana Peels!
2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed Burnouts, Donuts, and Launches 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed Burnouts, Donuts, and Launches
172
Car Videos

Shred some Tires at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed!
To Top