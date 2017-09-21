Featured Fitment: McLaren 675LT with PUR RS25 Wheels

Lightweight forged performance.

The McLaren 675LT is the heart-pounding, white-knuckle track-oriented super car of your dreams. It takes the 650S platform to the extreme while keeping things road legal by cutting weight, adding power, and improving aerodynamics in a limited-run of 500 units.

The McLaren 675LT is a dream for anyone that loves driving, and the team at SR Auto Group has taken this customized, athletic machine to the next level with a fresh set of PUR RS25 wheels.

Right off the bat, this McLaren 675LT stands out with a custom two-tone design. The white body is contrasted by the factory dry carbon fiber accents and aerodynamics, but also by a new Matte Black wrap on the upper-half of the car.

Adding to that two-tone design is a new set of PUR RS25 wheels from SR Auto Group. These monoblock forged alloy wheels keep weight to a minimum for better overall performance. The complex, motorsport-like spoke design also incorporates a progressive concave depth from front to the rear for a more athletic stance.

SR Auto Group installed the new PUR RS25 wheels in a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and 21 x 12.0 rear setup with a matching Matte Black finish that provides just the right amount of contrast.

In addition to the new PUR RS25 wheel fitment, this McLaren 675LT and its 666-horsepower 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 also benefits from a Frequency Intelligent Exhaust system with a cat-less downpipe for an even more thrilling sound.

There are only 500 McLaren 675LT models speeding around the world, and this two-tone super car with PUR RS25 wheels from SR Auto Group is one of a kind.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: McLaren 675LT

Wheels: PUR RS25 one-piece forged alloy

Wheel Finish: Matte Black

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.0

Other: Frequency Intelligent Exhaust with Cat-less Downpipe

McLaren 675LT with PUR RS25 Wheels Gallery

Source: PUR Wheels

Build Credit: SR Auto Group

Do you like the two-tone look of this McLaren 675LT with PUR RS25 wheels by SR Auto Group?