Kahn Design and Cooper Tires Strut their Stuff at Rallyday

Showing off the new partnership.

Over the summer, Kahn Design announced a partnership with Cooper Tire Europe that gives customers of their Range Rover and Jeep model offerings the ability to utilize some of best tires on the market. That relationship is already rolling on forward with Cooper Tire Europe showcasing a Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition at the Rallyday at the Castle Combe Circuit in Chippenham, UK.

“This is our fifth year of supporting Europe’s premier rally car show at Castle Combe, and the event never disappoints. It’s the perfect place for visitors to get up close to our uniquely formulated 4×4 tires and performance road tire range,” said Sarah McRoberts, Marketing Communications Manager.

“Cooper tires are designed to go from ‘the rough to the smooth’ and where better to celebrate their versatility than Rallyday.”

On Saturday, September 23rd, the Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Edition was on display at the Cooper Tire Europe stand on the main paddock across from the Strawford Centre. Alongside the Wrangler proudly wearing Cooper Discoverer Pro POR TYRES was the Melksham-based manufacturer’s new Cooper Zeon 4XS Sport high-performance SUV tires and other 4×4 products including Discoverer STT Pro POR, Discoverer S/T MAXX POR, and Discoverer A/T3 Sport all-terrain performance tires.

“Everybody knows the Chelsea Truck Company Black Hawk edition is the ideal vehicle for fans up and down the country, so we’re really pleased to have Cooper Tire on side for Rallyday,” said Afzal Kahn, Kahn Group C.E.O.

The partnership and the display showcased Cooper’s passion for performance and Kahn Design’s custom-tailored manufacturing skill with a vehicle that is right at home on the road or churning through the trails.

Source: A Kahn Design

