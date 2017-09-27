Car Videos

Get ready for some ‘Climbkhana: Pikes Peak’ with Ken Block!

Posted on

Ken Block Climbkhana: Pikes Peak

Shredding all the way up to the top!

Pikes Peak International Hillclimb is one of the toughest and most legendary hillclimb racing events in the world. Even though it’s all paved today, it was a place where man and machine were pushed to the absolute limit as the air thinned, traction slipped away, and the stakes got very, very high.

Ken Block has the skills to pull off an incredible run up the 14,115-foot high mountain. But he didn’t take your average racecar through the 12.42-mile course with 156 turns; he took his 1,400-horsepower, all-wheel drive purpose-built 1965 Ford Mustang dubbed “Hoonicorn RTR V2” with Toyo®Proxes® R888R™ tires.

Ken Block Climbkhana: Pikes Peak

Instead of going for the fastest time up the hill, Ken Block did what any Hoonigan would, and drifted the absolute shit out of the mountain, coming dangerously close to the edge on a few occasions.

There’s lots of tire-shredding, turbo-spooling drift action from Block and his Hoonicorn RTR V2 with quite a few friends at Pikes Peak. It might not have yielded the fastest time, but it was easily one of the most entertaining.

Source: Toyo Tire USA Corp

How insanely scary was it to see Ken Block take his 1,400-HP Hoonicorn RTR V2 up Pikes Peak?

