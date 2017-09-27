Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with Brixton Forged WR3 Wheels

Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with Brixton Forged WR3 Targa Series Wheels

Deep concave all-wheel drive.

The Porsche 911 is a classic and classy sports car that has lasted ages, and advanced with technology and design. The 991-generation is a perfect example of how the iconic sports car has evolved yet remained true to its roots in terms of technology and design. This Agate Grey Porsche 911 Carrera 4S has taken the next step in style with a fresh set of Brixton Forged WR3 Targa Series wheels.

Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with Brixton Forged WR3 Targa Series Wheels

This 991.1-generation Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, owned by @johnnysgarage702, still has the naturally-aspirated 3.8-liter flat-six engine that was ditched in the new 991.2-generation. The howling engine produces 395 horsepower and 325 lb-ft. of torque for all four wheels in the wider-bodied 911 making it look – and feel – more athletic.

The wider, more pronounced body and fenders of the 911 Carrera 4S was equipped with a new set of Brixton Forged WR3 Targa Series wheels. These three-piece forged alloy wheels have a wider, deep concave design that fits perfectly beneath the widebody sports car.

Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with Brixton Forged WR3 Targa Series Wheels

These five-split-spoke WR3 Targa Series wheels were given a Brushed Smoke Black color with Satin Clear finish on the face and Polished Smoke Black finish on the lips to create an intricate design that matches the Agate Grey body of the sports car. The Brixton Forged WR3 Targa Series wheels also boast a fully-exposed lightweight titanium assembly that sheds more than 1-lb. of weight per wheel and emphasizes the little details that make them special.

Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with Brixton Forged WR3 Targa Series Wheels

On this Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, the Brixton Forged WR3 Targa Series wheels were installed in a 20 x 8.5 front and 20 x 11.5 rear setup that perfectly fits in with the fatter butt of the all-wheel drive sports car.

Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with Brixton Forged WR3 Targa Series Wheels

The Porsche 911 Carrera 4S doesn’t offend with gaudy looks. Instead, it confidently rolls forward with a classic shape and modern, detail-oriented approach to style that is showcased perfectly with these custom-tailored Brixton Forged WR3 Targa Series wheels.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: 991.1 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S
Wheels: Brixton Forged WR3 Targa Series
Wheel Finish Face: Brushed Smoke Black (Satin)
Wheel Finish Lip: Polished Smoke Black
Front Wheels: 20 x 8.5
Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.5
Options: Fully exposed lightweight titanium hardware

Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with Brixton Forged WR3 Targa Series Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Do you like the clean look of this Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with Brixton Forged WR3 Targa Series Wheels?

