Car Videos

Just How Expensive is it to Drive a McLaren 650S Spider?

Posted on

Cost to own a McLaren 650S Spider

It all depends.

Owning any kind of car can sometimes be expensive. Staying up with proper, routine maintenance is the best way to ensure that your vehicle will last longer, but it can add up fast. With a super car or exotic, everything is a more expensive, but the cost of ownership is a bit murkier compared to your average Hyundai Sonata or Chevrolet Traverse.

After owning a McLaren 650S Spider for some time, the.leviathan, decided to give us some insight on how much it has cost him to own and drive his super car.

Cost to own a McLaren 650S Spider

According to the.leviathan, the McLaren ownership experience has been great. The dealership is very detail-oriented, and will pick up your vehicle and provide updates throughout the service process. It is however, a bit more expensive compared to your average vehicle.

The vehicle itself comes with a standard 3-year/unlimited-mile warranty that can be extended for approximately $5,000 when it runs out. The McLaren 650S Spider calls for an annual 10,000-mile service for fluids and inspections that will cost approximately $1,000 to $3,000 dollars, depending on what needs fixing/replacement. That puts the total one-year cost of owning the super car at approximately $8,000, which is a mere 1-percent of the total vehicle value. To some, it’s a bargain while to others, it’s insanely expensive.

Without the warranty, the.leviathan estimates that the cost of parts and labor would have resulted in a bill of approximately $50,000 for the same one-year of ownership.

Owning any kind of super car or exotic is going to be expensive. Depending on how you look at things, your budget, and your smiles per mile, it can still be worth it.

Source: the.leviathan

How much would you expect to pay for a year of owning a super car in terms of service and maintenance?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

TVR Griffith TVR Griffith
4.6K
Vehicle Make

Get Ready for the new Beginning with the TVR Griffith!
Ferrari 250 GTO/64 Crash at Goodwood Revival Ferrari 250 GTO/64 Crash at Goodwood Revival
1.1K
Car Videos

Watch this Rare Ferrari 250 GTO Crash at Goodwood!
Close Call Drag Race Explosion Close Call Drag Race Explosion
959
Car Videos

Now This is a Seriously Close Call for one Cameraman!
Project Kahn Range Rover Sport HSE Signature Edition Project Kahn Range Rover Sport HSE Signature Edition
432
A Kahn Design

Project Kahn adds a bit of Style to the Range Rover Sport HSE Signature Edition
Continental GT Continental GT
296
Bentley

The new Bentley Continental GT is the Standard of Luxury
DP Motorsport 964 Porsche 911 DP Motorsport 964 Porsche 911
295
Aftermarket Tuning News

Hit the Track with the Lightweight DP Motorsport “Project Yellow” Porsche 911!
G-Power M3 G-Power M3
295
Aftermarket Tuning News

Let’s Get BOOSTED with G-Power’s new E9X BMW M3 Superchargers!
Startech Discovery Startech Discovery
279
Aftermarket Tuning News

Startech Dresses up the Land Rover Discovery for the IAA
2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed Burnouts, Donuts, and Launches 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed Burnouts, Donuts, and Launches
227
Car Videos

Shred some Tires at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed!
McLaren 570S ADV.1 Wheels McLaren 570S ADV.1 Wheels
215
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: McLaren 570S with ADV005 M.V2 Wheels
To Top