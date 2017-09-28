Just How Expensive is it to Drive a McLaren 650S Spider?

It all depends.

Owning any kind of car can sometimes be expensive. Staying up with proper, routine maintenance is the best way to ensure that your vehicle will last longer, but it can add up fast. With a super car or exotic, everything is a more expensive, but the cost of ownership is a bit murkier compared to your average Hyundai Sonata or Chevrolet Traverse.

After owning a McLaren 650S Spider for some time, the.leviathan, decided to give us some insight on how much it has cost him to own and drive his super car.

According to the.leviathan, the McLaren ownership experience has been great. The dealership is very detail-oriented, and will pick up your vehicle and provide updates throughout the service process. It is however, a bit more expensive compared to your average vehicle.

The vehicle itself comes with a standard 3-year/unlimited-mile warranty that can be extended for approximately $5,000 when it runs out. The McLaren 650S Spider calls for an annual 10,000-mile service for fluids and inspections that will cost approximately $1,000 to $3,000 dollars, depending on what needs fixing/replacement. That puts the total one-year cost of owning the super car at approximately $8,000, which is a mere 1-percent of the total vehicle value. To some, it’s a bargain while to others, it’s insanely expensive.

Without the warranty, the.leviathan estimates that the cost of parts and labor would have resulted in a bill of approximately $50,000 for the same one-year of ownership.

Owning any kind of super car or exotic is going to be expensive. Depending on how you look at things, your budget, and your smiles per mile, it can still be worth it.

Source: the.leviathan

How much would you expect to pay for a year of owning a super car in terms of service and maintenance?