Car Videos

So THIS is How you Pronounce German Car Brands Properly!

Posted on

Pronouncing German Car Names

Deutsch sprechen!

Car enthusiasts should know how to properly pronounce the names of car brands. You look like you have no idea what you are talking about when you incorrectly say an automaker’s name. Zee Germans are a bit more difficult than other automakers when it comes to pronunciation, and it’s caused some pretty heated debates.

Pronouncing German Car Names

Thankfully, this angry German man is here to set the record straight for all of us English-speaking Americans. No longer will you be incorrectly saying “outtie”, “Merrrcedes-Benz”, or, the dreaded “Porsch”.

Watch, listen, and learn because this is one language lesson that you’ll need to prevent looking like an idiot!

Source: Speed Comparer YouTube

Were you incorrectly pronouncing the names of German automakers before this video?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

TVR Griffith TVR Griffith
4.6K
Vehicle Make

Get Ready for the new Beginning with the TVR Griffith!
Ferrari 250 GTO/64 Crash at Goodwood Revival Ferrari 250 GTO/64 Crash at Goodwood Revival
1.1K
Car Videos

Watch this Rare Ferrari 250 GTO Crash at Goodwood!
Close Call Drag Race Explosion Close Call Drag Race Explosion
967
Car Videos

Now This is a Seriously Close Call for one Cameraman!
Project Kahn Range Rover Sport HSE Signature Edition Project Kahn Range Rover Sport HSE Signature Edition
433
A Kahn Design

Project Kahn adds a bit of Style to the Range Rover Sport HSE Signature Edition
Continental GT Continental GT
296
Bentley

The new Bentley Continental GT is the Standard of Luxury
G-Power M3 G-Power M3
295
Aftermarket Tuning News

Let’s Get BOOSTED with G-Power’s new E9X BMW M3 Superchargers!
DP Motorsport 964 Porsche 911 DP Motorsport 964 Porsche 911
295
Aftermarket Tuning News

Hit the Track with the Lightweight DP Motorsport “Project Yellow” Porsche 911!
Startech Discovery Startech Discovery
280
Aftermarket Tuning News

Startech Dresses up the Land Rover Discovery for the IAA
2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed Burnouts, Donuts, and Launches 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed Burnouts, Donuts, and Launches
229
Car Videos

Shred some Tires at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed!
McLaren 570S ADV.1 Wheels McLaren 570S ADV.1 Wheels
219
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: McLaren 570S with ADV005 M.V2 Wheels
To Top