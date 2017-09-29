There’s a new ‘King of the Ring’ and it’s the Porsche 911 GT2 RS!

The fastest Porsche of all time.

The Nürburgring Nordschleife is the unofficial measuring stick for all performance cars in the world. The 12.8-mile track is packed with turns, elevation changes, and straightaways that push man and machine harder than any other track. It has now been conquered once again by the Porsche 911 GT2 RS with an incredible 6-minute and 47.3-second lap time, verified by a notary, making it the fastest production car around the track in the world.

“At the start of the development process, we set ourselves a lap time target for the GT2 RS of less than 7 minutes and 5 seconds,” said Frank-Steffen Walliser, Vice President Motorsport and GT Cars. “The credit for beating this target by 17.7 seconds goes to our development engineers, mechanics and drivers, who demonstrated an exceptionally strong team performance. This result makes it official: The GT2 RS is not only the most powerful, but also the fastest 911 ever built”.

The previous record for the fastest Nürburgring Nordschleife lap time was held by the Lamborghini Huracan Performante with a 6:52:01 time. For this record, Porsche brought in Lars Kern (Germany) and Nick Tandy (UK), both of which broke the previous record with times under 6:50 in their first few laps.

Tandy’s journey to the ‘Ring saw him fly directly from the 6 Hours of the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, going from the Porsche 919 Hybrid prototype racecar to the 911 GT2 RS. It was ultimately, however, Porsche test driver and VLN Endurance Champion on the Nürburgring driver, Lars Kern that set the official lap record. Kern put his in-depth knowledge of the iconic track to the test for the run and was able to shave off time to get the fastest lap.

“It’s not just the record time achieved by the GT2 RS that demonstrates the vehicle’s class, but also its consistent performance in every lap. We’re particularly proud of the fact that this was achieved with two different vehicles and two different drivers, as this underlines the GT2 RS’s ability to reproduce this record result over and over again,” said Andreas Preuninger, Director GT Model Line.

The 700-horsepower Porsche 911 GT2 RS is impressive in its own right with a 0-62 mph time of just 2.8 seconds and top speed of 211 mph. But what’s even more impressive is its 6-minute and 47.3-second record-setting lap time at the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Source: Porsche

