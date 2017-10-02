A Kahn Design

The new Project Kahn Range Rover Evoque Ground Effect Edition is Smooth

Posted on

Project Kahn Range Rover Evoque Ground Effect Edition

Clean and simple.

A Kahn Design offers a wide array of upgrade programs for vehicles that range from the outrageous to the subtle. There’s coach-built SUVs and sports cars along with vehicles tailored for each individual. And sometimes, all you need is a little nip and tuck to create the right look, like this new Project Kahn Range Rover Evoque 2.0 TD4 SE Tech Ground Effect Edition.

Project Kahn Range Rover Evoque Ground Effect Edition

This Santorini Black crossover SUV doesn’t have multitude of in-your-face upgrades but instead wears a few simple yet effective styling enhancements that give it a more confident and unique look. It starts with a new front grille with 3-D mesh that creates a clean aesthetic. As an option, black ‘KAHN’ lettering can be installed on the front and rear of the SUV to further distinguish the SUV from the pack.

Project Kahn Range Rover Evoque Ground Effect Edition

Instead of keeping with the factory wheel and tire combo, the Project Kahn Range Rover Evoque Ground Effect Edition was given a fresh set of RS-600 wheels. The new alloy wheels measure a healthy 20 x 9.0 at the front and rear, and sport a slick Matte Black finish that goes perfectly with the factory color scheme. New 275/40/20 tires complete the fitment and round off the exterior upgrades.

Project Kahn Range Rover Evoque Ground Effect Edition

Inside, driver and passengers will be treated to a more comfortable and luxurious atmosphere. The Project Kahn craftsmen team re-upholstered the factory sport seats by hand with soft Herringbone leather while the center glove box was finished in matching quilted and perforated leather.

Project Kahn Range Rover Evoque Ground Effect Edition

Elsewhere, the interior of the Project Kahn Range Rover Evoque Ground Effect Edition was outfitted with vented foot pedals in machined aluminum, a Kahn gear selector, and stainless steel door entry sill plates. A special ‘Kahn Investing in British Industry’ logo and red enamel key ring with the Kahn logo adds that extra special touch of pride for owners.

The new Project Kahn Range Rover Evoque 2.0 TD4 SE Tech Ground Effect Edition is currently available as a complete vehicle for £47,995.

Project Kahn Range Rover Evoque Ground Effect Edition Specifications

Exterior:
-RS Alloy Wheels – 9×20″ in Matte Black
-KAHN Bonnet & Tailgate Lettering
-Front Grille with 3D Mesh
-Brake Calipers (Available in a Choice of Colors)

Interior:
-Front & Rear Seats Re-upholstered in Herringbone Leather
-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum
-Interior – Kahn Investing in British Industry Logo
-Centre Glovebox in Quilted & Perforated Leather
-Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel
-Key Ring – Red Enamel with Kahn Logo
-Kahn Gear Selector

Project Kahn Range Rover Evoque Ground Effect Edition Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Do you like the new look of the Project Kahn Range Rover Evoque Ground Effect Edition?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

TVR Griffith TVR Griffith
4.6K
Vehicle Make

Get Ready for the new Beginning with the TVR Griffith!
Ferrari 250 GTO/64 Crash at Goodwood Revival Ferrari 250 GTO/64 Crash at Goodwood Revival
1.1K
Car Videos

Watch this Rare Ferrari 250 GTO Crash at Goodwood!
Project Kahn Range Rover Sport HSE Signature Edition Project Kahn Range Rover Sport HSE Signature Edition
446
A Kahn Design

Project Kahn adds a bit of Style to the Range Rover Sport HSE Signature Edition
DP Motorsport 964 Porsche 911 DP Motorsport 964 Porsche 911
317
Aftermarket Tuning News

Hit the Track with the Lightweight DP Motorsport “Project Yellow” Porsche 911!
Startech Discovery Startech Discovery
314
Aftermarket Tuning News

Startech Dresses up the Land Rover Discovery for the IAA
Friday FAIL: Russia Tank Crashes into Car Friday FAIL: Russia Tank Crashes into Car
221
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: In Russia, Tanks Always have the Right-Of-Way!
Brabus Rocket 900 Cabrio Brabus Rocket 900 Cabrio
211
Aftermarket Tuning News

Time to Fly with the new Brabus Rocket 900 Cabrio!
Dodge Viper ACR Nürburgring Nordschleife Lap Attempt Dodge Viper ACR Nürburgring Nordschleife Lap Attempt
207
Car Videos

Watch this Dodge Viper ACR Team Try to set a Nürburgring Record!
Concept Lawn 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Concept Lawn 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance
185
Car Videos

Take in the Beauty on the Concept Lawn of the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance!
Supercar Drag Race in Alps Supercar Drag Race in Alps
185
Car Videos

Here’s 11-Minutes of Insane Exotics Drag Racing on a Runway!
To Top