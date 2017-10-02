Clean and simple.

A Kahn Design offers a wide array of upgrade programs for vehicles that range from the outrageous to the subtle. There’s coach-built SUVs and sports cars along with vehicles tailored for each individual. And sometimes, all you need is a little nip and tuck to create the right look, like this new Project Kahn Range Rover Evoque 2.0 TD4 SE Tech Ground Effect Edition.

This Santorini Black crossover SUV doesn’t have multitude of in-your-face upgrades but instead wears a few simple yet effective styling enhancements that give it a more confident and unique look. It starts with a new front grille with 3-D mesh that creates a clean aesthetic. As an option, black ‘KAHN’ lettering can be installed on the front and rear of the SUV to further distinguish the SUV from the pack.

Instead of keeping with the factory wheel and tire combo, the Project Kahn Range Rover Evoque Ground Effect Edition was given a fresh set of RS-600 wheels. The new alloy wheels measure a healthy 20 x 9.0 at the front and rear, and sport a slick Matte Black finish that goes perfectly with the factory color scheme. New 275/40/20 tires complete the fitment and round off the exterior upgrades.

Inside, driver and passengers will be treated to a more comfortable and luxurious atmosphere. The Project Kahn craftsmen team re-upholstered the factory sport seats by hand with soft Herringbone leather while the center glove box was finished in matching quilted and perforated leather.

Elsewhere, the interior of the Project Kahn Range Rover Evoque Ground Effect Edition was outfitted with vented foot pedals in machined aluminum, a Kahn gear selector, and stainless steel door entry sill plates. A special ‘Kahn Investing in British Industry’ logo and red enamel key ring with the Kahn logo adds that extra special touch of pride for owners.

The new Project Kahn Range Rover Evoque 2.0 TD4 SE Tech Ground Effect Edition is currently available as a complete vehicle for £47,995.

Project Kahn Range Rover Evoque Ground Effect Edition Specifications

Exterior:

-RS Alloy Wheels – 9×20″ in Matte Black

-KAHN Bonnet & Tailgate Lettering

-Front Grille with 3D Mesh

-Brake Calipers (Available in a Choice of Colors)

Interior:

-Front & Rear Seats Re-upholstered in Herringbone Leather

-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

-Interior – Kahn Investing in British Industry Logo

-Centre Glovebox in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel

-Key Ring – Red Enamel with Kahn Logo

-Kahn Gear Selector

Project Kahn Range Rover Evoque Ground Effect Edition Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Do you like the new look of the Project Kahn Range Rover Evoque Ground Effect Edition?