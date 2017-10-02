Car Videos

Watch this Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG Driver Burnout and Crash!

Way to go, dude!

Back when the Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG came out, it was called the fastest production sedan in the world. It packed a factory-rated-but-actually-much-higher 469 horsepower and 516 lb-ft. of torque, which made it quite a beast to handle. Just ask this guy who crashed one.

The 5.4-liter, supercharged V-8 engine can make a whole lotta’ power and this bad boy has been modified by AMS Performance to make even more than the factory figures. That’s a lot of power to try and wrangle, even with all of the electronic driving aids and AMG parts. But that didn’t stop this guy from showing off at the Iron Gate Motor Condos car show!

As is tradition at car shows these days, the driver decided to do a fat burnout on what witnesses say were bald tires. As the driver left their mark down the road, they lost control and smashed into the median, likely causing some significant damage.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt by this idiot and hopefully they learned a lesson from this irresponsible display of power. With that being said, it probably won’t stop others from doing the same and crashing at car shows in the future because these types of incidents just keep on happening!

Source: Internal Combustion YouTube

How stupid was this Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG driver that tried to show off and crashed outside of a car show?

