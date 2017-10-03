Aftermarket Tuning News

Show Some Muscle with the GeigerCars Cadillac CTS-V “Compressor 753”!

Posted on

GeigerCars Cadillac CTS-V Compressor 753

An American shows how it’s done in Germany.

Zee Germans are spoiled when it comes to sports cars. They have the BMW M3, Audi RS 4, and Mercedes-AMG C63. All these make some serious power and have some serious performance. But none measure up to the stock 640-horsepower output of the Cadillac CTS-V. That, however, wasn’t enough for the American tuning specialists in Germany at GeigerCars with their new Cadillac CTS-V “Compressor 753”.

GeigerCars Cadillac CTS-V Compressor 753

The new GeigerCars Cadillac CTS-V Compressor 753 packs a serious punch that puts the four-door in supercar territory. The 6.2-liter V-8 engine gains a new bespoke 2.9-liter screw-type supercharger that replaces the factory unit for more boost. Engineers also installed a new software map that accommodates the new hardware.

GeigerCars Cadillac CTS-V Compressor 753

After the supercharger conversion, the GeigerCars Cadillac CTS-V Compressor 753 generates a thundering 753 horsepower at 6,350 RPM and 654 lb-ft. of torque at 4,400 RPM. This enables the four-door high-performance sedan to reach 62 mph in just 3.5 seconds from rest and hit a top speed of 210 mph.

In order to handle that insane amount of power, GeigerCars equipped the CTS-V Compressor 753 with stickier 265/35 ZR19 front and 295/30 ZR19 rear Michelin Sport Cup tires on the factory wheels.

GeigerCars Cadillac CTS-V Compressor 753

The factory-equipped “Black Edition” styling package also got a bit of a boost with GeigerCars blackout treatment. This option gives the CTS-V Compressor 753 a more intimidating look with an exterior blackout treatment design package.

GeigerCars Cadillac CTS-V Compressor 753

If you think you can handle the 753-horsepower GeigerCars Cadillac CTS-V Compressor 753, then you can buy the base car for 97,900 euros, and then tack on another 14,900 euros for the supercharger conversion and software. The Michelin Pilot Sport Cup tires are another 1,870 euros while the styling kit adds 1,900 euros.

GeigerCars Cadillac CTS-V Compressor 753 Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 6.2 liters
Number of Cylinders: V-8
Aspiration: Supercharged
Maximum Horsepower: 753 / 554 kW at 6,350 RPM
Maximum Torque: 654 lb-ft. / 887 Nm at 4,400 RPM
-Bespoke supercharger and software upgrade

Performance:
Acceleration 0-62 mph: 3.5 seconds
Top Speed: 210 mph / 338 km/h

Exterior:
-Black-out styling kit

GeigerCars Cadillac CTS-V Compressor 753 Gallery

Source: GeigerCars

Is the 753-horsepower GeigerCars Cadillac CTS-V Compressor 753 the ultimate sports sedan in Germany?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

TVR Griffith TVR Griffith
4.6K
Vehicle Make

Get Ready for the new Beginning with the TVR Griffith!
Ferrari 250 GTO/64 Crash at Goodwood Revival Ferrari 250 GTO/64 Crash at Goodwood Revival
1.1K
Car Videos

Watch this Rare Ferrari 250 GTO Crash at Goodwood!
Project Kahn Range Rover Sport HSE Signature Edition Project Kahn Range Rover Sport HSE Signature Edition
452
A Kahn Design

Project Kahn adds a bit of Style to the Range Rover Sport HSE Signature Edition
DP Motorsport 964 Porsche 911 DP Motorsport 964 Porsche 911
326
Aftermarket Tuning News

Hit the Track with the Lightweight DP Motorsport “Project Yellow” Porsche 911!
Startech Discovery Startech Discovery
322
Aftermarket Tuning News

Startech Dresses up the Land Rover Discovery for the IAA
Friday FAIL: Russia Tank Crashes into Car Friday FAIL: Russia Tank Crashes into Car
227
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: In Russia, Tanks Always have the Right-Of-Way!
Brabus Rocket 900 Cabrio Brabus Rocket 900 Cabrio
218
Aftermarket Tuning News

Time to Fly with the new Brabus Rocket 900 Cabrio!
Dodge Viper ACR Nürburgring Nordschleife Lap Attempt Dodge Viper ACR Nürburgring Nordschleife Lap Attempt
215
Car Videos

Watch this Dodge Viper ACR Team Try to set a Nürburgring Record!
Supercar Drag Race in Alps Supercar Drag Race in Alps
193
Car Videos

Here’s 11-Minutes of Insane Exotics Drag Racing on a Runway!
Concept Lawn 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Concept Lawn 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance
188
Car Videos

Take in the Beauty on the Concept Lawn of the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance!
To Top