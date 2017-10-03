An American shows how it’s done in Germany.

Zee Germans are spoiled when it comes to sports cars. They have the BMW M3, Audi RS 4, and Mercedes-AMG C63. All these make some serious power and have some serious performance. But none measure up to the stock 640-horsepower output of the Cadillac CTS-V. That, however, wasn’t enough for the American tuning specialists in Germany at GeigerCars with their new Cadillac CTS-V “Compressor 753”.

The new GeigerCars Cadillac CTS-V Compressor 753 packs a serious punch that puts the four-door in supercar territory. The 6.2-liter V-8 engine gains a new bespoke 2.9-liter screw-type supercharger that replaces the factory unit for more boost. Engineers also installed a new software map that accommodates the new hardware.

After the supercharger conversion, the GeigerCars Cadillac CTS-V Compressor 753 generates a thundering 753 horsepower at 6,350 RPM and 654 lb-ft. of torque at 4,400 RPM. This enables the four-door high-performance sedan to reach 62 mph in just 3.5 seconds from rest and hit a top speed of 210 mph.

In order to handle that insane amount of power, GeigerCars equipped the CTS-V Compressor 753 with stickier 265/35 ZR19 front and 295/30 ZR19 rear Michelin Sport Cup tires on the factory wheels.

The factory-equipped “Black Edition” styling package also got a bit of a boost with GeigerCars blackout treatment. This option gives the CTS-V Compressor 753 a more intimidating look with an exterior blackout treatment design package.

If you think you can handle the 753-horsepower GeigerCars Cadillac CTS-V Compressor 753, then you can buy the base car for 97,900 euros, and then tack on another 14,900 euros for the supercharger conversion and software. The Michelin Pilot Sport Cup tires are another 1,870 euros while the styling kit adds 1,900 euros.

GeigerCars Cadillac CTS-V Compressor 753 Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 6.2 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Supercharged

Maximum Horsepower: 753 / 554 kW at 6,350 RPM

Maximum Torque: 654 lb-ft. / 887 Nm at 4,400 RPM

-Bespoke supercharger and software upgrade

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 3.5 seconds

Top Speed: 210 mph / 338 km/h

Exterior:

-Black-out styling kit

GeigerCars Cadillac CTS-V Compressor 753 Gallery

Source: GeigerCars

Is the 753-horsepower GeigerCars Cadillac CTS-V Compressor 753 the ultimate sports sedan in Germany?