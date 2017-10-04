Featured Fitment: McLaren MSO HS with PUR 4OUR Wheels

Limited Track-Edition Toy.

There’s a lot to like from McLaren these days. Their lineup has grown into a diverse range of sports cars and super cars with loads of performance, technology, and innovation. There’s also quite a few special editions, many of which take advantage of the brand’s McLaren Special Operations such as the McLaren MSO HS. This monster was limited to just 25 units and one rolled into the shop at SR Auto Group where it got a set of custom-tailored PUR 4OUR wheels.

The McLaren MSO HS is basically the track-spec 675LT on carbon fiber steroids. The MSO division custom designed each one to each owner’s specification with this one receiving a chrome-like exterior. Loads of carbon fiber is used throughout the body such as the hood, roof, front bumper, and wing, along with other aerodynamic parts to keep weight down. The twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V-8 also gains 13 extra ponies for a total of 679 horsepower.

This hardcore, track-focused machine has already seen time at various circuits and needed a fresh set of wheels before its last track day of the year. So, the team at SR Auto Group installed a set of PUR 4OUR wheels that keep weight to a minimum but have the strength to handle the forces experienced in racing. These one-piece 6061-T6 forged aluminum alloys feature side pocketing to reduce weight even further and help improve the super car’s overall performance.

On this 1-of-25 McLaren MSO HS, SR Auto Group installed the PUR 4OUR wheels in a staggered 19 x 8.5 front and 20 x 11.0 rear setup. This provides more grip at the driven wheels and gives the super car a wider footprint. A fresh set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires also help to provide as much grip as possible to cut down on lap times. While these PUR 4OUR wheels serve to provide the best performance they also have a bit of flash and dazzle with their Gloss Lumiere Grey finish that matches the factory chrome-like design perfectly.

If you’re looking for a super car that has an exclusive, custom-tailored style with incredible track-focused performance, this one-of-a-kind McLaren MSO HS with PUR 4OUR wheels by SR Auto Group is the perfect choice.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: McLaren MSO HS

Wheels: PUR 4OUR

Wheel Finish: Gloss Lumiere Grey

Front Wheels: 19 x 8.5

Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.0

Tires: Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2

McLaren MSO HS with PUR 4OUR Wheels Gallery

Source: PUR Wheels

Build Credit: SR Auto Group

