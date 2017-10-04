Watch and Listen to a Lamborghini Huracan Performante in a Tunnel

Flames and wonderful sounds.

The Lamborghini Huracan LP 640-4 Performante may have lost its ‘Ring record to the new Porsche 911 GT2 RS, but it’s still one hell of an exotic. There’s a lot to like about the wedge-shaped machine including its flame-spitting V-10 engine.

And we all know that the best way to enjoy that is in a tunnel.

While riding in a Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster, BrianZuk recorded a stock Lamborghini Huracan LP 640-4 Performante speeding through tunnels in San Francisco. The 5.2-liter V-10 engine spits out 631 horsepower and 443 lb-ft. of torque, sending the exotic to 62 mph in 2.9 seconds from rest. Plus, it sounds freaking awesome when it’s echoing off the walls in a tunnel.

Turn up that volume and enjoy the V-10 concert!

Source: BrianZuk

Would you like to drive the new Lamborghini Huracan Performante in a tunnel?