Featured Fitment: Ferrari 488 GTB with Brixton Forged PF5 Wheels

Ferrari 488 GTB Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ Wheels

Exotic performance and style.

The Ferrari 488 GTB is a pretty incredible machine. It marks Ferrari’s return to turbocharged mid-engined super cars and it has a modern, exotic look that’s packed with technology. It’s built for performance and so are the new Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ wheels that this Bianco Avus 488 GTB is wearing.

Ferrari 488 GTB Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ Wheels

This Ferrari 488 GTB has all the modern fun that you could ever want in a super car. Its twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V-8 engine is spitting out an incredible 661 horsepower at 8,000 RPM and 561 lb-ft. of torque from 3,000 RPM. It’s also generating 50-percent more downforce than the 458 Italia while cutting drag for better high-speed stability and handling.

Ferrari 488 GTB Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ Wheels

The Ferrari 488 GTB is made to perform and so are the Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ wheels that this Bianco Avus model wears. These one-piece forged alloy wheels have lightweight forging profiles and backpad pocketing to keep weight to an absolute minimum without sacrificing strength. The reduction in rotating mass at the wheel hub leads to better acceleration, braking, handling, and even fuel economy.

Ferrari 488 GTB Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ Wheels

The new Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ wheels have an exotic, sculpted shape that adds a sharp contrast to the smooth, flowing curves of the 488 GTB’s body. Up front, the new Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ wheels measure 21 x 9.0 while the rear comes in with a staggered 22 x 12.0 size to emphasize the wedge-shaped profile of the exotic. The staggered fitment also enables the super car to wear larger 255/30/21 and 335/25/22 high performance tires. Adding even more contrast is the new Brushed Smoke Black color with Gloss Clear finish on each wheel.

Ferrari 488 GTB Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ Wheels

While the Ferrari 488 GTB boasts some serious performance, it still has quite an intimidating presence, especially with some new Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ wheels.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Ferrari 488 GTB
Wheels: Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+
Wheel Finish: Brushed Smoke Black (Gloss Clear)
Front Wheels: 21 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 22 x 12.0
Front Tires: 255/30/21
Rear Tires: 335/25/22

Ferrari 488 GTB with Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Do you like the exotic look of this Ferrari 488 GTB with Brixton Forged PF5 Ultrasport+ wheels?

