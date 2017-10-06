G-Power Works its Magic on the Mercedes-AMG GT S

Aftermarket Tuning News

G-Power is known for their work on BMWs but it also dabbles in the AMG realm. The latest Mercedes-Benz model to receive the G-Power treatment is the Mercedes-AMG GT S and its twin-turbo V-8 is a hell of a lot more fun when all is said and done.

G-Power Mercedes-AMG GT S

The twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine in the Mercedes-AMG GT S is packed with potential right from the factory and G-Power took advantage with their Bi-Tronik 5 power module. The plug-and-play unit connects to the factory-side ECU and modifies all the data from the vehicle sensors before sending it to the factory AMG control unit. The Bi-Tronik 5 module does not affect the factory diagnostic and protection functions, and only operates once a prescribed oil temperature is reached. If a predetermined coolant temperature is exceeded, then the system deactivates.

With the new G-Power Bi-Tronik 5 plug-and-play module installed and activated, the twin-turbo V-8 produces 610 horsepower at 6,500 RPM and 469 lb-ft. of torque from 4,00 to 5,500 RPM. This enables the Mercedes-AMG GT S to reach 62 mph from rest in just 3.5 seconds.

G-Power Mercedes-AMG GT S

To go along with that boost in power, G-Power offers lightweight forged alloy wheels that reduce rotating mass at the wheel hub for better overall performance. Customers can choose from G-Power Hurricane RR alloys that measure a staggered 20 x 9.0 up front and 21 x 10.5 at the rear for the Mercedes-AMG GT S with 275/30 R20 and 305/25 ZR21 tires, respectively. Jet Black (pictured), Gun Metal Grey, Stardust Silver, and Diamond-cut finishes are available or customers can opt for the special completely polished Silver finish.

G-Power Mercedes-AMG GT S

The new G-Power upgrades for the Mercedes-AMG GT S are currently available as a complete package or individual accessories. The G-Power Bi-Tronik 5 plug-and-play module is available for 2,563 euros while the Hurricane RR forged wheels start at 7,270 euros.

G-Power Mercedes-AMG GT S Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 4.0 liters
Number of Cylinders: V-8
Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged
Maximum Horsepower: 610 / 555 kW at 6,500 RPM
Maximum Torque: 469 lb-ft. / 755 Nm from 4,000 to 5,500 RPM
-G-Power Bi-Tronik 5 plug-and-play power module

Performance:
Acceleration 0-62 mph: 3.5 seconds

Wheels and Tires:
Wheels: G-Power Hurricane RR forged alloy
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 21 x 10.5
Front Tires: 275/30 ZR20
Rear Tires: 305/25 ZR21

G-Power Mercedes-AMG GT S Gallery

Source: G-Power

Are you happy with the 610-horsepower Mercedes-AMG GT S by G-Power?

