Go Off-Road with the new Land Rover Defender Chelsea Wide Track

The newest model to roll out of the Chelsea Truck Company showroom is the Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI XS 110 Chelsea Wide Track. The team of designers and craftsman at the British design house have created a purposeful off-road machine that is right at home in the mud or rolling down the boulevard.

Visually, the new Land Rover Defender Chelsea Wide Track is more imposing and utilitarian starting with the wider front and rear fenders with integrated vents and bolt apertures. Up front, a new bumper with integrated lights sits below a new Kahn military grille with 3-D mesh and LED Diamond bright headlights and Tron ring lighting. Below, a new sump guard has been installed to provide an extra layer of protection for off-road excursions.

The Volcanic Rock Satin SUV also sports a new set of Mondial wheels finished in Volcanic Black. These 20 x 9.0 wheels are shod in 275/55/20 tires and hide newly-painted Liquid Red brake calipers. A new stainless steel twin cross-hair exhaust system with shielding gives the Land Rover Defender Chelsea Wide Track a more powerful look and sound as they sit neatly inside the rear mud flaps. Above, a new Chelsea Truck Company spare wheel cover proudly shows off its roots.

Behind the privacy-tinted windows, there is a wealth of custom-tailored luxury. The front sports GTB, middle bench, and rear folding seats are all dressed in a soft quilted and perforated leather upholstery along with the center glove box. Facing the driver is a single-spoke leather steering wheel, new instrument binnacle and dashboard surround, Red tachometer, and vented foot pedals in machined aluminum. Hard-wearing floor mats can be found at the front and rear for those muddy off-road adventures.

The new Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI XS 110 Chelsea Wide Track is currently available for £54,999. Buyers can also custom-tailor their own SUV with an array of options as well.

Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender Chelsea Wide Track Specifications

Exterior:

-Twin Crosshair Exhaust System in Stainless Steel inc. Exhaust Shields

-Tron Ring Lighting

-X-Lander Front Grille

-Front Grille with Mesh – Stainless Steel

-LED Diamond Bright Headlights

-Rear Mud Flaps in Toughened Rubber – Pair

-Bonnet Vents in Matte Black

-Front & Rear Wide Wing Wheel Arches in Body Color

-Privacy Tinted Glass (Anti-Reflection Glass)

-Side Vents with Mesh – Stainless Steel

-Chelsea Truck Company Spare Wheel Cover

-Headlamp Grilles with Mesh – Stainless Steel

-Complete Color Change – Our signature Cromax® paint finish

-Brake Calipers Finished in Liquid Red

-Bonnet Vents with Mesh – Stainless Steel

-Front Bumper Replacement including Bumper Lights – Stainless Steel

-Front Bumper Sump Guard – Aluminum

-Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures

-275x55x20″ Tyres – Set of 4

-Mondial Alloy Wheels – 9×20″ in Volcanic Black

Interior:

-Front Sports GTB, Middle Bench & Rear Folding Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Instrument Binnacle in Leather

-Key Ring – Red Enamel with Kahn Logo

-Floor Carpet Fitted Throughout

-Churchill Time Clock Fascia Insert in Red

-Passenger Dashboard Top & Grab Handle in Black Leather

-Hard Wearing Front & Rear Cabin Floor Mats

-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

-Rev Counter Fascia in Red

-Rear Passenger Knee Protectors in Black Leather

-Centre Glovebox in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Roof Grab Handles with Leather Covers

-Satellite Navigation System

-Single Spoke Steering Wheel – Leather

