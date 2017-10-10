Watch Koenigsegg Give Bugatti the Finger with this 0-400-0 KM/H Run!

Car Videos

Koenigsegg Agera RS 0-400-0 KM/H World Record

Actually 0-403-0 KM/H…

On August 6th, Bugatti set a new world record with their Chiron as Juan Pablo Montoya piloted the super car from 0-400-0 km/h in a mere 41.96 seconds. Bugatti thought they had a pretty amazing figure on their hands that couldn’t be beat… until Christian von Koenigsegg brought an Agera RS to Vandel Airfield, Denmark.

Koenigsegg Agera RS 0-400-0 KM/H World Record

On Sunday, October 1st, a small window of good weather opened up at the rugged Vandel Airfield in Denmark. After being delayed with poor weather at the Papenburg test facility in Germany for a stretch between September 30th and October 2nd, Koenigsegg decided to take a chance at the worn-down airstrip at the Vandel Airfield, which had been converted into a solar farm.

Tasked with taking on this feat was Koenigsegg factory driver, Niklas Lalja. The car chosen was already purchased and destined for the United States, and came with the 1MW engine upgrade, giving it 1,360 horsepower and 1,011 lb-ft. of torque. The customer, however, was more than happy to allow the Koenigsegg Agera RS to be used.

Koenigsegg Agera RS 0-400-0 KM/H World Record

The 2.8-km track offered just length required for the run and years of deterioration led to low levels of grip throughout the surface. This caused traction control to be engaged during the first three gear changes, the highest of which was experienced at 114 mph.

For the official run, recorded with an AiM EVO5 data logger and AiM GPS08, Lalja was able to accelerate to 400 km/h (248.5 mph) in 26.88 seconds over a distance of 1,958 meters. Deceleration only took 9.56 seconds and 483 meters, resulting in a 36.44-second time and 2,441-meter distance. During the run, the Koenigsegg Agera RS actually hit 403 km/h, which took 37.28 seconds to reach over 2,535 m.

Koenigsegg Agera RS 0-400-0 KM/H World Record

For comparison, the Bugatti Chiron’s record-setting run took 41.96 seconds to complete and covered 3,112 meters.

“It makes me so proud, so happy and excited to see what we have achieved as a team with the Agera RS. A result like this does not just happen. It may have only taken a few hours of driving to complete this run, but we cannot overlook all of the work that went into creating the car in the first place. Building these cars takes everything we have. We give it our all, every day of every week. Without this commitment to excellence, we would not be worthy of either the result or the reward,” said Founder and CEO, Christian von Koenigsegg.

Koenigsegg Agera RS 0-400-0 KM/H World Record

“Dreams CAN become reality. The story of David and Goliath continues to resonate. It is so important to visualize our efforts and results. It gives fuel to the dreamers and visionaries striving to realise their goals. YOU CAN DO IT, regardless of how impossible it seems. This is probably the most important aspect and consequence of what we do here at Koenigsegg.

I want to thank our employees, close partners, and everyone who is committed to our ongoing mission. Special thanks must go to our driver, Niklas Lilja, for the steely determination he showed at the wheel to turn something that we knew was a distinct possibility into a concrete reality.”

Koenigsegg Agers RS 0-400-0 KM/H Run Gallery

Source: Koenigsegg

Are you surprised the Koenigsegg Agera RS beat the Bugatti Chiron with a 36.44-second 0-400-0 KM/H time?

Comments

