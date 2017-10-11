Featured Fitment: Chevrolet Corvette with PUR RS12 Wheels

Widebody American Power.

There’s nothing more American than the Chevrolet Corvette. The new C7-generation Corvette Stingray took a big leap forward in terms of performance, design, and even quality inside and out. It’s an affordable super car with its power and serious driving abillities, and this bad boy from the US got even better with a widebody conversion and custom PUR Wheels.

SR Auto Group might be from Canada, but it transformed this Chevrolet Corvette Stingray into a real head-turner. The sports car had already been given a full widebody conversion where the front and rear fenders were extended outwards for a more muscular and athletic appearance. The conversion seamlessly flows into the factory bodywork, making it appear almost like a stock high-performance variant.

Filling in those beefy fenders is a new set of custom-tailored PUR RS12 wheels installed by SR Auto Group. These forged monoblock wheels feature a twisting five-spoke design where each spoke splits as it extends towards the edge of the rim. A three-dimensional concave depth progresses from the front to the rear, emphasizing the rear-wheel drive layout. Weight is also a priority here as well, with the forged 6061-T6 aluminum alloy construction and side pocketing reducing rotating mass as much as possible for better overall performance.

For this widebody Chevrolet Corvette, SR Auto Group installed the PUR RS12 wheels in a staggered 20 x 10.0 front and 21 x 13.0 rear setup with corresponding high-performance tires. Each wheel also sports a Gloss Brilliant Silver face and Gloss Black Diamond windows that highlights the unique turbine spoke design.

The Chevrolet Corvette might be from the USA, but with a little Canadian touch from SR Auto Group and PUR Wheels, it’s a real head-turner.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Chevrolet Corvette

Wheels: PUR RS12

Wheel Finish: Gloss Brilliant Silver face, Gloss Black Diamond windows

Front Wheels: 20 x 10.0

Rear Wheels: 21 x 13.0

Chevrolet Corvette with PUR RS12 Wheels Gallery

Source: SR Auto Group

