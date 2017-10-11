Bugatti

Watch a McLaren 720S Take on some Heavyweights in a Drag Race!

McLaren 720S Drag Race

Bugatti, Porsche, McLaren, and Ferrari.

We all knew the McLaren 720S was going to be fast. It packs a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine producing 710 bhp at 7,000 RPM and 568 lb-ft. of torque at 5,500 RPM. That, and all the technology packed into this futuristic-looking machine means that it’s going to be very fast. But maybe we underestimated just how fast it really is.

To show what kind of performance is packed under the sheetmetal of the McLaren 720S, McLaren San Francisco decided to take one to Thunderhill Raceway and do some rolling drag races against some super car heavyweights. The cars started from 40/45 mph and raced to 145/150 mph to see who was the fastest.

McLaren 720S Drag Race

First up was the McLaren 675LT that provided some stiff competition but still lost to the newer sibling. After, the 770-horsepower Ferrari F12tdf ended up getting lost in the dust relatively easily. Next up was the more powerful and higher-tech Porsche 918 Spyder that slowly lost as the cars reached triple-digit speeds. The final opponent was the 1,500-horsepower Bugatti Chiron that suffered from a bad start but was able to easily catch up and show off its incredible acceleration.

Throughout the entire four-pack of unofficial races, the McLaren 720S beat and hung with some very impressive super cars that are considered the fastest vehicles around.

Source: McLarenSanFrancisco YouTube

Did you expect the McLaren 720S to be as fast as it was against these super cars?

