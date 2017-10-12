Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 Targa 4S with Brixton Forged VL13 Wheels

Posted on

991.2 Porsche 911 Targa 4S Brixton Forged VL13 Targa Series Wheels

The perfect car for cruising.

The Porsche 911 Targa 4S is the perfect car for those that love driving. The open targa top provides a breath of fresh air while driving through corners and amplifies the sound of the flat-six at the rear. The best accessory for a sports car with this kind of smooth style and driving was a set of custom Brixton Forged VL13 Targa Series wheels.

991.2 Porsche 911 Targa 4S Brixton Forged VL13 Targa Series Wheels

The newest 991.2-generation Porsche 911 Targa 4S still has a mouthful of a name, but it has all the technology and fun that you could ever ask for in a sports car. The innovative and awe-inspiring automatic roof stows away seamlessly while the new twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six engine churns out a magical 414 bhp and 369 lb-ft. of torque for all four wheels to eat up. The flared fenders provide an extended wheelbase while classic design cues set it in a world of its own on the road.

991.2 Porsche 911 Targa 4S Brixton Forged VL13 Targa Series Wheels

The classic feel and modern driving technology made it the perfect fit for a fresh set of Brixton Forged VL13 wheels. Of course, being that it’s a 911 Targa 4S, the VL13 Targa Series wheels were chosen to be installed. Their three-piece forged aluminum alloy construction give them a more complex style, especially with their mesh spoke design. While looks are important, the Brixton Forged VL13 Targa Series wheels also offer some performance advantages with weight-reduction floated spoke ends, backpad pocketing, and lightweight step lip rim halves.

991.2 Porsche 911 Targa 4S Brixton Forged VL13 Targa Series Wheels

On this Agate Grey Porsche 911 Targa 4S, the Brixton Forged VL13 Targa Series wheels were installed in a 20 x 8.5 front and wide 20 x 11.5 rear setup with the latter boasting a deep concave. Each wheel also features a smooth brushed Smoke Black (satin clear) disc with brushed Smoke Black (gloss clear) outer lip that provides just the right amount of contrast to the factory paint. The optional hidden hardware also adds a cleaner look.

991.2 Porsche 911 Targa 4S Brixton Forged VL13 Targa Series Wheels

If you’re someone who enjoys driving and making a statement with your car’s style, then this Porsche 911 Targa 4S with Brixton Forged VL13 Targa Series wheels is perfect.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: 991.2 Porsche 911 Targa 4S
Wheels: Brixton Forged VL13 Targa Series
Wheel Finish: Brushed Smoke Black (gloss clear outer lip, satin clear disc)
Front Wheels: 20 x 8.5
Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.5
Optional: Hidden hardware

Porsche 911 Targa 4S with Brixton Forged VL13 Targa Series Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Do you like the look of this Porsche 911 Targa 4S with Brixton Forged VL13 Targa Series wheels?

