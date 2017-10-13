Watch this Guy Run over a Lamborghini then get a Beatdown!

Car Videos

Guy Jumps on Lamborghini Aventador SV

Jumping on an Aventador SV.

When you buy a vehicle, you have a certain pride for it. You earned it, bought it, and now get to drive it. Owners of sports cars, super cars, and exotics are the same way – just like all of us would be with purchasing our dream cars. So, when someone tries to damage your vehicle in a stunt, shit hits the fan.

In San Francisco, this young man decided that it would be a good idea to jump onto and run across a Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 SuperVeloce. He did so with the owner standing right there in matching attire.

Guy Jumps on Lamborghini Aventador SV

As soon as it happened the owner gave chase only to realize that he was going to be outrun by the jumper.

Shortly after, the same guy ran back and jumped on the car again. However, this time, the owner was able to grab him and throw him to the ground. While on the ground, the jumper proceeded to laugh and stick his boot in the owner’s ground area while getting yelled at.

After the jumper got up, the owner threw him right back to the ground. Bystanders then ran over to break it up, telling the owner to leave while the jumper laid motionless on the ground. The owner then go in his Aventador and left.

The owner showed tremendous restraint in not beating the living hell out of the jumper when many people wouldn’t have thought twice.

Found another angle thanks to @mitchsalazar84 #lamborghini #lambo

A post shared by Robin Hong (@r6robin) on

Reporting live from DownTown San Francisco.

A post shared by Robin Hong (@r6robin) on

Source: @r6robin Instagram

Would you have showed this much restraint if someone jumped on your prized car?

