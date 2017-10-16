A Kahn Design

Kahn Automobiles Opens a new Boutique/Showroom in Kensington

Posted on

Kahn Showroom in Kensington

The third store in the UK.

Back in 1992, Afzal Kahn started his automotive design business in the UK with the goal of being able to transform vehicles into something special. Today, he reached another milestone by opening his third store in the UK with the new boutique/showroom in the Kensington area of West London.

Kahn Showroom in Kensington

Located at 385 Kings Road, London, the new showroom features Kahn’s vision of automotive culture and design with an opulent style. Mirrored walls and carpets adorned with Kahn logos set the stage for the exclusive wheel and accessory collections on display. Vehicles are also showcased in the new location with a Chelsea Truck Company Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Hammer edition taking the spotlight.

Kahn Showroom in Kensington

“Kensington is an epicenter for luxury and fashion. We are thrilled to be opening our second free-standing boutique in London,” said Afzal Kahn.

“We have many clients in London and customers across the globe and now will be able to provide an exceptional atmosphere to those who share similar aspirations to us and experience our full collection.

“I could not have imagined a better location for our second London store which will complement our Chelsea showroom which is located on the Kings Road.”

Kahn Showroom in Kensington

The newest showroom fits right in perfectly with the high-end area of London and gives others the chance to experience Kahn-branded vehicles up close.

“Like me, our customers like to travel in style; hence they prefer driving subtle yet striking vehicles,” said Kahn.

“I am looking forward to making a positive contribution to the vibrant life of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.”

Kahn Showroom in Kensington

The new Kahn Automobiles showroom is located at 385 Kings Road, London, England SW10 0LR, and is open Monday to Friday from 9am-6pm, Saturday from 9am-5pm, and Sunday from 11am-5pm.

Kahn Kensington Showroom Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

What do you think of the new Kahn Automobiles showroom in Kensington?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

X5 M Typhoon X5 M Typhoon
261
Aftermarket Tuning News

The new G-Power X5 M Typhoon is a Force to be Reckoned!
CBS 60 Minutes 1987 Lamborghini Story CBS 60 Minutes 1987 Lamborghini Story
222
Car Videos

Travel Back in Time to 1987 with Lamborghini!
McLaren 650S Spider Reactions McLaren 650S Spider Reactions
206
Car Videos

The Things People Say when you drive a McLaren 650S Spider!
McLaren 675LT PUR Wheels McLaren 675LT PUR Wheels
203
Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: McLaren 675LT with PUR RS25 Wheels
Friday FAIL Porsche Boxster Spyder Crashes into Crowd Friday FAIL Porsche Boxster Spyder Crashes into Crowd
194
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Porsche Boxster Spyder Driver Crashes into Crowd
Aston Martin V8 Vantage Brixton Forged Wheels Aston Martin V8 Vantage Brixton Forged Wheels
190
Aston Martin

Featured Fitment: Aston Martin V8 Vantage with Brixton Forged R10 Wheels
ReinART Lamborghini Huracan Brixton Forged Wheels ReinART Lamborghini Huracan Brixton Forged Wheels
182
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged CM5 Wheels
‘Top 10 Strangest Motorsports’ ‘Top 10 Strangest Motorsports’
181
Car Videos

Here are the ‘Top 10 Strangest Motorsports’ according to Donut Media!
Ken Block Climbkhana: Pikes Peak Ken Block Climbkhana: Pikes Peak
178
Car Videos

Get ready for some ‘Climbkhana: Pikes Peak’ with Ken Block!
Kahn Design Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Kahn Design Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk
176
A Kahn Design

Kahn Design and Cooper Tires Strut their Stuff at Rallyday
To Top