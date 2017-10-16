Kahn Automobiles Opens a new Boutique/Showroom in Kensington

The third store in the UK.

Back in 1992, Afzal Kahn started his automotive design business in the UK with the goal of being able to transform vehicles into something special. Today, he reached another milestone by opening his third store in the UK with the new boutique/showroom in the Kensington area of West London.

Located at 385 Kings Road, London, the new showroom features Kahn’s vision of automotive culture and design with an opulent style. Mirrored walls and carpets adorned with Kahn logos set the stage for the exclusive wheel and accessory collections on display. Vehicles are also showcased in the new location with a Chelsea Truck Company Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Hammer edition taking the spotlight.

“Kensington is an epicenter for luxury and fashion. We are thrilled to be opening our second free-standing boutique in London,” said Afzal Kahn.

“We have many clients in London and customers across the globe and now will be able to provide an exceptional atmosphere to those who share similar aspirations to us and experience our full collection.

“I could not have imagined a better location for our second London store which will complement our Chelsea showroom which is located on the Kings Road.”

The newest showroom fits right in perfectly with the high-end area of London and gives others the chance to experience Kahn-branded vehicles up close.

“Like me, our customers like to travel in style; hence they prefer driving subtle yet striking vehicles,” said Kahn.

“I am looking forward to making a positive contribution to the vibrant life of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.”

The new Kahn Automobiles showroom is located at 385 Kings Road, London, England SW10 0LR, and is open Monday to Friday from 9am-6pm, Saturday from 9am-5pm, and Sunday from 11am-5pm.

