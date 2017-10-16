Slice through the Alps with some Iconic Super Cars!

The drive of a lifetime.

Imagine being able to drive your dream car through the Swiss Alps and drag race against friends on an empty airfield surrounded by incredible views? Well, that’s exactly what happened during The Supercar Owners Circle Event 2017 in Switzerland.

Here, owners of iconic super cars got together for some incredible driving through the winding mountain passes in the Swiss Alps, ending in some drag racing on an airfield. All of the stars were out from the Porsche Carrera GT and 911 GT1 to the Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR, Maserati MC12, Ferrari Enzo, and more.

This event also featured some fireworks with the Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR going up against the Porsche 911 GT1 in a drag race.

This is what dreams are made of.

Source: Supercars of Austria YouTube

What super car would you drive through the Swiss Alps?