Go Big with the new Posaidon G RS 850!

Posaidon G RS 850

Boxy Brawn.

The Mercedes-AMG G63 is a pretty potent, boxy off-road machine that combines meaty German power with some serious all-terrain hardware. Styling may not be the hallmark of the SUV, but its performance certainly is, and that was the focus for Posaidon with their new G RS 850 conversion.

Posaidon G RS 850

The Posaidon G RS 850 starts with the 5.5-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 in the Mercedes-AMG G63. Here, the German tuners installed a new intake a cooling system and stainless steel exhaust with free-flow sport catalytic converters and sound control. Both of the turbochargers were also replaced with in-house units as well before the entire ECU was given a software re-map.

The end result was a whopping 850 horsepower and electronically-limited 996 lb-ft. of torque with a 177 mph limited top speed. To handle that monstrous amount of power, the AMG Speedshift Plus 7G-Tronic gearbox was reinforced with new internals and given a software tune.

Posaidon G RS 850

After the powertrain upgrades, Posaidon gives the G RS 850 a fresh chassis. Here, a new adaptive damping chassis gives drivers three different settings for a given situation. New Y-spoke, Black-finished 22 x 10.5 alloy wheels with 285/40 R22 high-performance tires provide plenty of contrast to the AMG Solarbeam exterior paint. Behind those wheels sit newly-installed six-piston, 420 mm carbon ceramic front and four-piston, 360 mm carbon ceramic rear brakes from the Mercedes-AMG S63 for better stopping power.

Posaidon G RS 850

Inside, the Posaidon G RS 850 gains a special carbon fiber trim and contrasting yellow stitching on the seating, dashboard, and arm rests. As an option, customers can order the Posaidon speed camera update that integrates with the factory COMAND online system to alert drivers of speed camera locations.

The new Posaidon G RS 850 is currently available as a full conversion for the Mercedes-AMG G63. Pricing has not been released.

Posaidon G RS 850 Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 5.5 liters
Number of Cylinders: V-8
Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged
Maximum Horsepower: 850
Maximum Torque: 996 lb-ft. / 1,350 Nm (electronically limited)

Performance:
Top Speed: 177 mph / 285 km/h (electronically limited)

Wheels, Tires, Suspension, and Brakes:
Wheel Size: 22 x 10.5
Wheel Finish: Black
Tires: 285/40 R22
Suspension: Adaptive damping
Front Brakes: Mercedes-AMG S63 (six-piston, 420 mm carbon ceramic)
Rear Brakes: Mercedes-AMG S63 (four-piston, 360 mm carbon ceramic)

Interior:
-Carbon fiber trim
-Yellow stitching
-Optional speed camera update

Posaidon G RS 850 Gallery

Source: Posaidon

Do you think you could handle the 850-HP Posaidon G RS 850 based on the Mercedes-AMG G63?

