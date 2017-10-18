Enjoy 20 Mins of Heart-Pounding Exhaust Notes and Tire Shredding!

Nothin’ but the best.

We love exhaust notes. It’s probably one of the most enjoyable parts of driving, owning, and watching cars. There are so many different kinds of ear-melting exhaust notes that change depending on the engine, exhaust, and more.

19Bozzy92 has been filming cars for a long, long time. The YouTube videographer has captured races, track days, car shows, and everything in between with super cars, exotics, sports cars, and race cars. In the latest video compilation, there’s 18+ minutes of eargasmic sounds coming from tailpipes for all of us to enjoy.

So, sit back, turn that volume up, and enjoy!

Source: 19Bozzy92

Which one of these exhaust notes was your favorite?