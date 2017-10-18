Car Videos

Enjoy 20 Mins of Heart-Pounding Exhaust Notes and Tire Shredding!

Posted on

Car Exhaust Notes

Nothin’ but the best.

We love exhaust notes. It’s probably one of the most enjoyable parts of driving, owning, and watching cars. There are so many different kinds of ear-melting exhaust notes that change depending on the engine, exhaust, and more.

Car Exhaust Notes

19Bozzy92 has been filming cars for a long, long time. The YouTube videographer has captured races, track days, car shows, and everything in between with super cars, exotics, sports cars, and race cars. In the latest video compilation, there’s 18+ minutes of eargasmic sounds coming from tailpipes for all of us to enjoy.

So, sit back, turn that volume up, and enjoy!

Source: 19Bozzy92

Which one of these exhaust notes was your favorite?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

X5 M Typhoon X5 M Typhoon
269
Aftermarket Tuning News

The new G-Power X5 M Typhoon is a Force to be Reckoned!
CBS 60 Minutes 1987 Lamborghini Story CBS 60 Minutes 1987 Lamborghini Story
249
Car Videos

Travel Back in Time to 1987 with Lamborghini!
McLaren 650S Spider Reactions McLaren 650S Spider Reactions
214
Car Videos

The Things People Say when you drive a McLaren 650S Spider!
McLaren 675LT PUR Wheels McLaren 675LT PUR Wheels
213
Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: McLaren 675LT with PUR RS25 Wheels
Friday FAIL Porsche Boxster Spyder Crashes into Crowd Friday FAIL Porsche Boxster Spyder Crashes into Crowd
206
Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Porsche Boxster Spyder Driver Crashes into Crowd
Aston Martin V8 Vantage Brixton Forged Wheels Aston Martin V8 Vantage Brixton Forged Wheels
203
Aston Martin

Featured Fitment: Aston Martin V8 Vantage with Brixton Forged R10 Wheels
ReinART Lamborghini Huracan Brixton Forged Wheels ReinART Lamborghini Huracan Brixton Forged Wheels
193
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged CM5 Wheels
Kahn Design Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Kahn Design Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk
184
A Kahn Design

Kahn Design and Cooper Tires Strut their Stuff at Rallyday
Ken Block Climbkhana: Pikes Peak Ken Block Climbkhana: Pikes Peak
183
Car Videos

Get ready for some ‘Climbkhana: Pikes Peak’ with Ken Block!
Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Brixton Forged Wheels Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Brixton Forged Wheels
174
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 Carrera 4S with Brixton Forged WR3 Wheels
To Top